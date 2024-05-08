Hugo Taps Into the F1 World for Its Latest Attempt to Attract the Gen Z Consumer

Hugo, the newest line in Hugo Boss' catalog, has been on a mission to meet Gen Z where they are. Its latest destination? The Miami Grand Prix.
Three months after Hugo announced its partnership with the Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) Formula One team, the brand was on the ground in Miami to further immerse itself into the motorsports world. Hugo hosted a captivating F1 experience highlighted by a capsule collection of Hugo x RB apparel.
Hugo Garage, a pop-up modeled after a tradtional car repair shop, was created to bridge the gap between fashion and Formula One. Attendees could view a replica of the Visa Cash App RB Formula One car, participate in an F1-meets-Mario Kart-style race, and customize a series of items from graphic T-shirts to cologne bottles.
“We look forward to further driving the synergies between sports and fashion, to offer consumers new and unique opportunities to immerse themselves in the Hugo brand," says Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder.
Along with the various activities throughout the activation, guests got a first look at the Hugo x RB capsule, which included graphic T-shirts, matching sweatsuits, washed denim, and even an F1-inspired racing suit with Alpinestars. A laundry list of talent including Swae Lee and model/musician Gabbriette Bechtel arrived dressed in pieces from the collection. Influencers Tarayummy and Alani Figueroa could also be spotted at the event that weekend. Before closing up shop, Hugo Garage was capped off by a slew of live performances from Cuban rapper La Goony Chonga and Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen, along with DJ sets from v1fro, El Gusano, and Sel.6.
Greider projects the brand is on track to reach $1 billion in sales by the end of 2024, over a 50% increase from 2023.
“We also aim to leverage the potential of hero products and will further excite our fans with inspiring collaborations,” Greider tells WWD. “For this year, we look forward to connecting with a younger and more global audience via our new involvement with Hugo in F1 and the related brand moments in a powerful way."
Hugo's continuous efforts to reach a younger audience appear to be working after all.