Hugo Taps Into the F1 World for Its Latest Attempt to Attract the Gen Z Consumer

Hugo, the newest line in Hugo Boss' catalog, has been on a mission to meet Gen Z where they are. Its latest destination? The Miami Grand Prix.

Three months after Hugo announced its partnership with the Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) Formula One team, the brand was on the ground in Miami to further immerse itself into the motorsports world. Hugo hosted a captivating F1 experience highlighted by a capsule collection of Hugo x RB apparel.