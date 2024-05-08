ASAP Rocky Gets BAPE-Inspired Chain Modeled After His Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Outfit

ASAP Rocky was recently gifted a BAPE-inspired chain worth more than a few pesos.
On Monday, luxury jewelry house Alex Moss New York shared a detailed close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant, which the A$AP Mob member wore at his Puma F1 event last weekend.
Upon closer look, viewers noticed that the chain had an uncanny resemblance to the attire that Rocky wore during his Rolling Loud Miami 2023 performance. The figure on the chain bears pearl hairclips, shades, and a bulletproof vest that reads "American Sabotage."
The piece also models Rocky as the signature Bathing Ape character, famously replicated by Pharrell Williams throughout the 2000s.
The rapper's latest "Don't Be Dumb" clothing drop from his creative agency AWGE, also recreates Rocky's style and includes t-shirts, hoodies, and more, along with the "American Sabatoge" top from Rolling Loud. Rocky rewore the statement piece when he attended Coachella last month with Rihanna, where he performed as a surprise guest during Tyler, the Creator's headlining set.
While Rocky's released some loosie singles over the past year, like "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" and "Gangsta" with Anderson .Paak and Free Nationals, he's still gearing up for his upcoming fourth album, slated to release this year.