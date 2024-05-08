ASAP Rocky Gets BAPE-Inspired Chain Modeled After His Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Outfit

ASAP Rocky was recently gifted a BAPE-inspired chain worth more than a few pesos.

On Monday, luxury jewelry house Alex Moss New York shared a detailed close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant, which the A$AP Mob member wore at his Puma F1 event last weekend.

Upon closer look, viewers noticed that the chain had an uncanny resemblance to the attire that Rocky wore during his Rolling Loud Miami 2023 performance. The figure on the chain bears pearl hairclips, shades, and a bulletproof vest that reads "American Sabotage."