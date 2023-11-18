The Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Is Restocking Next Week

As expected, Drake is set to release his own version of the Nike Air Force 1 soon. First reported around this time last year, a first look at the sneakers has now surfaced.

Images of the pair were shared by @ovrnundr.io and @levibentlee on Instagram. The theme of the sneakers appears to coincide with Drake’s upcoming Certified Lover Boy album. They feature a white leather upper in the same vein as the timeless all-white colorway, but swap the midsole’s usual “AIR” hit with a cursive script reading “Love you forever” along with the addition of heart molding at the toe in place of the AF1’s traditional star traction pattern.

As of now, a release date for the Drake x Nike Air Force 1 Low has not been announced, but the rapper’s NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra shoe is also expected to drop soon. Check back for more updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (10/31/22): Sources have confirmed to Sole Collector that Drake’s Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be released on Dec. 2 for $160. Grab an official look at the shoe below.

UPDATE (11/30/22): Drake’s Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low is almost here. The collaboration is confirmed to release on nocta.com on Dec. 5 followed by a SNKRS launch on Dec. 8. The sneakers retail for $160.

UPDATE (11/18/23): For fans who missed out on the initial release of Drake's Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low last year, there's another chance at copping soon. The sneaker project has been confirmed to restock on Nov. 22 at Nocta.com at 12 p.m. ET and then on Nike SNKRS on Nov. 24 for $160.