Drake Gave the Kentucky Basketball Team Exclusive Nikes

Drake, a longtime friend of Kentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari, is blessing the program he's adopted as his own with free footwear from his Nike NOCTA label.
Yesterday, Kentucky Basketball's social accounts shared a video of the team receiving free Nike NOCTA Glide sneakers in a Kentucky-inspired PE colorway from Drake himself. "My guy got you guys each a pair. Drake sent these to you," Calipari can be heard saying to his players in the clip.
The shoe, first shown by Lil Yachty this past July, features official school logos on insets along the midsole. There's currently no indication that it's being prepared for an eventual retail release.
Drake and Calipari have a friendship that extends back quite some time. On an episode of Sneaker Shopping, Calipari confirmed that he attended Drake's high school graduation and that the rapper has a standing 'lifetime' scholarship offer to enroll at Kentucky.