Drake Gave the Kentucky Basketball Team Exclusive Nikes

Drake, a longtime friend of Kentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari, is blessing the program he's adopted as his own with free footwear from his Nike NOCTA label.

Yesterday, Kentucky Basketball's social accounts shared a video of the team receiving free Nike NOCTA Glide sneakers in a Kentucky-inspired PE colorway from Drake himself. "My guy got you guys each a pair. Drake sent these to you," Calipari can be heard saying to his players in the clip.