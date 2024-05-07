London OVO Store Vandalized With ‘They Not Like Us’ Graffiti in Reference to Kendrick’s Drake Diss Track

The phrase is borrowed from Kendrick Lamar’s Mustard-produced diss track, “Not Like Us,” which the Compton native unleashed over the weekend. Kenny raps, “They not like us, they not like us, they not like us” during the song’s chorus—a barb aimed at Drizzy and his OVO crew.

The chorus and the rest of the track infer that the moral fiber of Dot’s inner circle is not that of Drake’s—that pgLang and Top Dawg Entertainment have higher values than OVO, particularly as Lamar claims that the 6 God and OVO have committed sex crimes.

Kendrick doubles down on these allegations with lines like, “And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks / That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch.” He also reinforced Drake’s predatory practices with the song’s cover art, which is an aerial image of his Toronto mansion with several sex offender app markers placed on top of the home.

Early Monday morning, a security guard outside of Drake's home was taken to the hospital after being shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting.