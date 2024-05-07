April's Best Jewelry Purchases Including Lil Yachty and Rihanna's Latest Grills

Grills seem to be a hot commodity right now. No, we aren't talking about a new Weber for the Memorial Day backyard barbecue in a few weeks. Some of our favorite celebrities decided to pay a visit to the jewelry store in April to get some new ice.

We saw Lil Yachty hit up AB Jewelers in Miami for a full diamond set, Rihanna do her best James Bond villain impression for her Interview cover shoot, and Playboi Carti reach out to one of his go-to shops in Atlanta, Jewelry Unlimited, for an unconventional set of blue open face grills.



Take a closer look at some of this month's best custom jewelry, below.

