April's Best Jewelry Purchases Including Lil Yachty and Rihanna's Latest Grills

Lil Yachty, Rihanna, and Playboi Carti were some of the celebrities unveiling the best jewelry in April 2024.

May 07, 2024

Grills seem to be a hot commodity right now. No, we aren't talking about a new Weber for the Memorial Day backyard barbecue in a few weeks. Some of our favorite celebrities decided to pay a visit to the jewelry store in April to get some new ice.

We saw Lil Yachty hit up AB Jewelers in Miami for a full diamond set, Rihanna do her best James Bond villain impression for her Interview cover shoot, and Playboi Carti reach out to one of his go-to shops in Atlanta, Jewelry Unlimited, for an unconventional set of blue open face grills. 

Take a closer look at some of this month's best custom jewelry, below.

Lil Yachty's Grill

Rihanna's 'Jaws' Grill

Future and Metro Boomin's Boominati Freebandz Chains

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Draft Day Chain

Playboi Carti's Blue Open Face Grill

Jeweler: Jewelry Unlimited

Wafi Lalani's Jewelry Unlimited has become a go-to source for Playboi Carti when he wants to grab some new custom pieces. The most recent purchase that Carti has shown off was a set of grills. There is no gold or diamonds to speak of on this one. Instead, Carti opted for metallic blue metal. From what we can see in the photos shared by Jewelry Unlimited, the set features two blue spacers on the top and a row of open face teeth across the bottom. These aren't nearly as intricate as some of Carti's other recent customs from the Atlanta-based jewelry store, like this Opium Rolex, but the pop of color still makes them pretty unique nonetheless. 

