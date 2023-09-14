Drake and Yeat's Upcoming Collab Featured in Promo for Nike NOCTA Glide

Drake has linked up with Yeat to provide music soundtracking the Mahfuz Sultan-directed visuals promoting the upcoming Nike NOCTA Glide. On his Wednesday evening Instagram post, the Toronto MC promised "music by Twizz and The Boy."
The preview of the BNYX-produced track arrives days after Drake photoshopped himself onto an image of Yeat, seemingly suggesting that the two had something in the works.
In his Complex cover story last year, Yeat expressed confidence that he and Drake would work together...in person. "We’re going to have some shit on the way. In the future. Not yet," he said. "I want to make it in-person with him. I don’t want to be sending shit.”
Speculation of a collab was revitalized late last month when Drake gave a shoutout to Yeat during his performance of "Sticky" on the It's All a Blur Tour.
Now we're seeing not only that a collab is on the way, but where we may hear it.
Yeat commented on Drake's Instagram post, "This 1 for tha dawgz," adding fuel to the speculation that this collab is bound for Drizzy's Sept. 22 album For All the Dogs.
The Nike NOCTA Glide was set to be released on Sept. 15, but according to Drake, something will be available on the NOCTA website tonight.