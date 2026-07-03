Sneakers

Sneakers trace their modern evolution to 1917 and the sneaker we now know as the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, a basketball shoe with a rubber sole designed for performance on the court. The category gained monumental cultural significance with the 1985 launch of Nike’s Air Jordan 1, created in collaboration with Michael Jordan and featuring the iconic Wings logo and Nike Air cushioning technology. Other landmark models include Adidas’ 1970 release of the Superstar, notable for its rubber shell toe, and the 2012 debut of Nike’s Flyknit technology, which revolutionized lightweight, breathable uppers. Sneaker culture is driven by dedicated communities that follow high-profile drops like Travis Scott’s collaborations with Nike and the 2020 release of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail.” Complex covers these moments extensively, highlighting the impact of limited-edition colorways and materials such as premium suede and reflective accents. Collectors often engage in resale markets on platforms like StockX and Goat, where scarcity and provenance define value, while customization artists like The Shoe Surgeon push the boundaries of sneaker design as wearable art.

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A pair of metallic silver and black Nike sneakers with a beige sole, featuring a mesh design and the iconic Nike swoosh.
Sneakers

Nike P-6000: How to Buy

Nike's early-2000s retro runner is back in multiple colorways.

Complex Staff2 days ago
Complex introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
Sneakers

Complex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz

Test your knowledge with Complex Sneakers' free daily sneaker quiz.

Victor Deng3 days ago
A pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with a clean, minimalist design on a plain white background.
Sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Patent Leather: How to Buy

The all-white patent leather Air Force 1 '07 is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff16 days ago
On Cloudboom Strike 2 and On LightSpray Cloudboom Strike 2
Sneakers

On's New Cloudboom Strike Marathon Sneakers Drop in July

Here's how to buy the new On Cloudboom Strike 2.

Victor Deng21 days ago
Blue and cream Nike sneakers with a chunky design and prominent straps, featuring a small Nike logo on the side.
Sneakers

Nike Air Diamond Turf II in Sail/Mystic Navy: How to Buy

Deion Sanders' signature Nike silhouette is back for a second restock in 2026, dropping June 19 for $170.

Complex Staff29 days ago
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Labubu toys for sale at a souvenir stall on 24th May 2026 in London, United Kingdom. Labubu plush toy characters have become an incredibly successful global viral sensation with major retailer Pop Mart, but the toys are appearing at stalls across the capital, some of which are counterfeit.
Sneakers

Labubu Makers Sue Over "LaBullBu" Sneakers

Labubu maker Pop Mart sees the sneaker branding as a ripoff instead of a tribute.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
A gray and orange Saucony running shoe with a mesh upper and cushioned sole.
Sneakers

Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 in Stone and Multicolor: How to Buy

The retro runner is available to shop on Complex.

Complex Staff35 days ago
A New Balance sneaker featuring green mesh, brown suede overlays, and a black sole with green accents.
Sneakers

New Balance 2010 in Sea Moss: How to Buy

The latest colorway of the 2010 is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff35 days ago
StockX Live
Sneakers

Live Auctions Are Coming to StockX This Summer

StockX Live launches this summer.

Victor Deng38 days ago
White slip-on sneakers with perforated design, light blue Nike swoosh, and thick soles.
Sneakers

Nike Air Rift 2 in Summit White: How to Buy

The tabi-toed silhouette returns for its first retro run since 2002.

Complex Staff39 days ago
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A vibrant pink sneaker with a dynamic design, featuring mesh fabric and intricate patterns, set against a dark, blurred background.
Sneakers

Various Zero Sneaker in Pinko: How to Buy

The sun-faded coral colorway is available on Complex.

Complex Staff42 days ago
Black and red Nike sneaker with a unique, wavy sole design and a gold swoosh logo on the side.
Sneakers

Nike Air Liquid Max in Bright Crimson/Fire Red: How to Buy

Nike's boldest Air Max colorway of the season is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff42 days ago
A red Adidas sneaker with white stripes and a gum sole, featuring the name "Jakbo" on the side.
Sneakers

Adidas x Bad Bunny Ballerina in Vivid Red: How to Buy

The Puerto Rico-inspired colorway is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff42 days ago
A pair of stylish black and white sneakers with intricate patterns and a light blue sole.
Sneakers

Off-White Be Right Back Sneakers: How to Buy

All four colorways are now available on Complex.

Complex Staff46 days ago

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