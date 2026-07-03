Sneakers

Sneakers trace their modern evolution to 1917 and the sneaker we now know as the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, a basketball shoe with a rubber sole designed for performance on the court. The category gained monumental cultural significance with the 1985 launch of Nike’s Air Jordan 1, created in collaboration with Michael Jordan and featuring the iconic Wings logo and Nike Air cushioning technology. Other landmark models include Adidas’ 1970 release of the Superstar, notable for its rubber shell toe, and the 2012 debut of Nike’s Flyknit technology, which revolutionized lightweight, breathable uppers. Sneaker culture is driven by dedicated communities that follow high-profile drops like Travis Scott’s collaborations with Nike and the 2020 release of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail.” Complex covers these moments extensively, highlighting the impact of limited-edition colorways and materials such as premium suede and reflective accents. Collectors often engage in resale markets on platforms like StockX and Goat, where scarcity and provenance define value, while customization artists like The Shoe Surgeon push the boundaries of sneaker design as wearable art.