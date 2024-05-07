Doja Cat Reveals ‘Secret’ Behind Wet Look at 2024 Met Gala

From arena stages to the red carpet, Doja Cat keeps surprising us.
Wearing a "wet" oversized t-shirt for the 2024 Met Gala was her latest stunt yet, and she revealed to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet how she pulled it off with the help of her team.
"So I know that people are gonna do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most used flower and it's cotton," the "OKLOSER" rapper said about the Garden of Time theme. "I wanted to do a white t-shirt, also because a white t-shirt is timeless and it felt very poetic to choose this. And I knew it wasn't going to blend in too much and I don't really like to blend in."
While admitting that she was supposed to give "the secret," she also spilled to ET that hair gel was behind her "wet" look. "It's all hair gel and it's all smoothed throughout the whole thing," she said.
She also insisted that she wasn't changing inside the venue–although she later wore nude hosiery at an afterparty. "I'm literally just gonna sit in a chair all wet the whole night," she said.
Ahead of the event, Doja emerged from her hotel in a VETEMENTS towel set, but with her soaked t-shirt ensemble, she also wore Jacob & Co. Diamond Stud Earrings ($35,000 USD), Diamond Drop Earrings ($48,000 USD) and a Yellow Diamond Drop Pendant Necklace ($5,200,000 USD).