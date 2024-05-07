Doja Cat Reveals ‘Secret’ Behind Wet Look at 2024 Met Gala

From arena stages to the red carpet, Doja Cat keeps surprising us.

Wearing a "wet" oversized t-shirt for the 2024 Met Gala was her latest stunt yet, and she revealed to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet how she pulled it off with the help of her team.

"So I know that people are gonna do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most used flower and it's cotton," the "OKLOSER" rapper said about the Garden of Time theme. "I wanted to do a white t-shirt, also because a white t-shirt is timeless and it felt very poetic to choose this. And I knew it wasn't going to blend in too much and I don't really like to blend in."