Fans Poke Fun at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Gold Leather Outfit, Compare Him to Werther's Original

May 08, 2024
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a huge statement upon his arrival to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks game on Tuesday, May 7.

The 25-year-old Canadian point guard, who has played for the Thunder since 2019, showed up in an all-gold leather outfit on Tuesday, including gloves. The pieces are part of the Salvatore Ferragamo Fall-Winter 2024 collection.

Shai's monochrome ensemble quickly sparked reactions online, including some hilarious comparisons. Users likened the outfit to a maple bar and Werther's Originals.

shai dressed like a maple bar pic.twitter.com/nqXOb1turk

— Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) May 8, 2024
Nigga dressed like a Werthers Original https://t.co/Np8hRLqjjS

— no name (@astromamii_) May 8, 2024
The point guard was also dubbed "Colonel Mustard" and "Caramel Anthony" by people online, and compared to street performers.

colonel mustard

— Logan Meyer (@Logmey92) May 7, 2024
nah that’s Caramel Anthony

— gregpostertag (@gregpostertag) May 8, 2024
Peanut butter suit that’s crazy https://t.co/OQzIfVllgM

— 🄷🅄🄼🄱🅄🄶 (@Klove128) May 7, 2024
Dressed like the mvp trophy https://t.co/q5bcVFq9fT

— SECSooner_Life (@Sooner_kyle7) May 8, 2024
showed up in the bronze statue street performer fit, mavs are cooked https://t.co/D5NyPuCXI9

— Austin (@AustinBN_) May 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/DEh4kAwl4T

— Jacob Gallagher (@jacobwgallagher) May 8, 2024
Shai looking like Drake’s hitman pic.twitter.com/PD1ERXhBM3

— Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) May 8, 2024
Regardless of feedback to Shai's latest outfit, there's no denying that the Thunder point guard has been making an impact when it comes to fashion. Back in April, Converse confirmed that he's set to receive a signature basketball shoe following the news that he's also signed an extension with the brand.

