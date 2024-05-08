Fans Poke Fun at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Gold Leather Outfit, Compare Him to Werther's Original

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a huge statement upon his arrival to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks game on Tuesday, May 7.
The 25-year-old Canadian point guard, who has played for the Thunder since 2019, showed up in an all-gold leather outfit on Tuesday, including gloves. The pieces are part of the Salvatore Ferragamo Fall-Winter 2024 collection.
Shai's monochrome ensemble quickly sparked reactions online, including some hilarious comparisons. Users likened the outfit to a maple bar and Werther's Originals.
The point guard was also dubbed "Colonel Mustard" and "Caramel Anthony" by people online, and compared to street performers.
Regardless of feedback to Shai's latest outfit, there's no denying that the Thunder point guard has been making an impact when it comes to fashion. Back in April, Converse confirmed that he's set to receive a signature basketball shoe following the news that he's also signed an extension with the brand.