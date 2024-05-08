Fans Poke Fun at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Gold Leather Outfit, Compare Him to Werther's Original

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a huge statement upon his arrival to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks game on Tuesday, May 7.

The 25-year-old Canadian point guard, who has played for the Thunder since 2019, showed up in an all-gold leather outfit on Tuesday, including gloves. The pieces are part of the Salvatore Ferragamo Fall-Winter 2024 collection.

Shai's monochrome ensemble quickly sparked reactions online, including some hilarious comparisons. Users likened the outfit to a maple bar and Werther's Originals.