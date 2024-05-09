Best Style Releases: Bape x Sean Wotherspoon, ERL x Levi's, and More

From Sean Wotherspoon's Bape collab to ERL's second capsule with Levi's, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

May 09, 2024

No matter what your personal style is, you're guaranteed to find something you're looking for in this week's roundup.

In search of some classic streetwear? Check out the new collab from Sean Wotherspoon and Bape or Circulate's new cowboy-themed capsule. Looking for that new everyday item that you'll be tossing on dozens of times this summer? ERL linked up with Levi's for some '70s-inspired denim items and Los Angeles-based label BTFL has put together an amazing Spring/Summer 2024 collection full of great staples.

Get the details for all of these drops, and more of this week's best style releases, below.

ERL x Levi's

Via Levi's

Release Date: May 9
Where to Buy It: Levi.com, Levi’s app, select Levi’s stores, and Dover Street Market
Price: TBD

ERL's second collaboration with Levi's is hitting stores on Thursday. The drop includes an array of retro styles that channel California's surf and skate culture. Sun-faded bootcut jeans, sherpa-lined vests, overalls, dresses, and purses with '70-inspired cuts will all be up for grabs. Other design elements seen across the lineup include zig-zag stitching, ERL logo stamps, and pre-distressed details.

Bape x Sean Wotherspoon

BTFL

Awake NY x Ten C

Circulate

Person outdoors, facing away, adjusting a red bandana, wearing a hoodie with a horse and floral embroidery design

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: circulateworldwide.com
Price: $35-$80

Circulate's latest capsule is inspired by Black cowboys and traditional western wear. Two new graphic T-shirts are available. One features front and back graphics to represent a rodeo tour, while the other spells out "Circulate" in rope lettering. The brand has also restocked a design inspired by Bill Pickett, a famous Black rodeo cowboy. A western-inspired bandana is offered up in red, orange, black, and navy blue options. The standout item from the drop is a black hoodie featuring embroidery on the shoulders and back nodding to the embellished yokes of western shirts.

The Hundreds

Via The Hundreds

Release Date: May 8
Where to Buy It: The Hundreds flagship store and thehundreds.com
Price: $36-$124

The Hundreds is releasing its Summer 2024 collection this week. While the streetwear brand is known for its Adam Bombs and other fun graphics, this season features a variety of great cut and sew. Items include an orange nylon liner jacket, button-ups covered in summery prints like flocks of seagulls flying across a blue sky, striped soccer jerseys, and cargo shorts with camo pocket flaps. Based on the lookbook, a collaboration with Oakley also looks like it will be available soon. 

PDF Footwear

New Era 59Fifty Day Collection

Via New Era

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: neweracap.com
Price: $49.99-$64.99

New Era is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the iconic 59Fifty fitted hat with a limited edition collection of caps. Various teams across the MLB, NFL, and NBA are represented with two styles. The first features a white crown, black brim, grey undervisor, and gold logo hits. The second features a grey crown, team-colored visor, green undervisor, and retro team logos. A series of New Era logo fitteds and gold pins are also available if you don't want to pledge your allegiance to a particular team. 

Honor the Gift

Via Honor the Gift

Release Date: May 9
Where to Buy It: Honor The Gift’s Flagship store and www.honorthegift.co
Price: $59-$149

Russell Westbrook's Honor the Gift is releasing the first items from its Summer 2024 collection on Thursday. Pieces include seersucker cargo shorts and jackets, baggy twill sweatpants, knit polos, restaurant-themed graphic T-shirts, and more. 

Brooklyn Projects x Ellesse

Two individuals in casual black and red attire standing in front of a large Oscar statue on a red carpet
Via Brooklyn Projects

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Brooklyn Projects and brooklynprojects.com
Price: $54-$129

Pioneering streetwear boutique Brooklyn Projects has collaborated with the European sportswear brand Ellesse on some apparel inspired by the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Items include a red and black ripstop anorak, cargo pants, and a heavyweight T-shirt. A unique metal and leather "BP" logo badge can be seen on each.  

Not/Applicable

Via Selfridges

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Selfridges London
Price: TBD

If you're in London, make sure you check out the Not/Applicable installation on the menswear floor of Selfridges. The "Summer of Sports" collection is a curation of vintage sports merch like a 1996/97 Manchester United home jersey, T-shirt commemorating women's tennis legend Althea Gibson, and more. The space will be set up through May 23.

Chaco x Beams

Via Chaco

Release Date: May 11
Where to Buy It: chaco.com
Price: $110

Sandal company Chaco has partnered with Beams for a special version of its Z1 Cloud. The pair features a mix of jacquard straps covered in various colorful patterns to make up the upper. The footbed features dual-density PU, Chaco Cloud cushioning, and a rubber outsole with 3 millimeter lugs. 

