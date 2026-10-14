Style

Nikki From 'Obsession' and Oliver Tree Among This Year's Top Trending Halloween Costumes, Per Google

'The Odyssey' and 'Dungeon Crawler Carl' are also in the mix this year.

Inde Navarrette with long dark hair wearing sunglasses, a beige jacket, and a necklace, smiling at the camera.
Image via Getty/Swan Gallet/WWD

We already told you, but now Google is backing it up with data: Nikki from Obsession is going to be everywhere this Halloween.

Wednesday (Oct. 14), Google let loose a rundown of what it has dubbed the “buzziest Halloween trends” of 2026, including a trending costumes list. Nikki, played to breakout success in Alabama filmmaker Curry Barker’s horror hit by Inde Navarrette, lands at No. 3.

Earlier this month, Complex put together an increasingly handy guide on how to dress like Navarrette’s character, presenting two key looks from the film as potential sources of inspiration. Check that out here if you haven’t already. Alternatively, you could just make your own One Wish Willow costume.

Topping Google’s list is Buddy, the titular character in Casper Kelly’s well-received horror title that just hit VOD this week. Agamemnon from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, played by Benny Safdie, also makes an appearance, as does the late Oliver Tree.

See the full top 10 below.

  • Buddy the unicorn from Buddy
  • NeeDoh
  • Nikki from Obsession
  • Agamemnon from The Odyssey
  • Lily Lovebraids from Poppy Playtime
  • Oliver Tree
  • Verity from Minecraft
  • Carl from Dungeon Crawler Carl
  • Disco Scooby-Doo
  • Hazel Hook from Descendants

Beyond the top 10, you’ll find Captain Clark from Backrooms, Dolly Parton, Dr. Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and other costume ideas. See more here.

Still to come is our annual roundup of celebrity costumes for 2026. Last year, Megan Thee Stallion, a well-documented Halloween enthusiast, led the charge by dressing up as Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Related Stories

Curry Barker and Inde Navarrette sitting in director's chairs, holding microphones, engaged in conversation on a stage.
Style

How to Dress Like Nikki From 'Obsession' for Halloween

One of the biggest hits of the year seems poised to be a key reference point among Halloween costumes for 2026.

Trace William Cowen5 days ago
Curry Barker wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket sits at a table, posing for a photo.
Pop Culture

Here's When Curry Barker's 'Obsession' Follow-Up Is Dropping

'Anything But Ghosts' is coming sooner than you think.

Trace William Cowen14 days ago
US actress Inde Navarrette attends The Road to the Golden Globes party at the Four Seasons Hotel during Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 12, 2026.
Style

Inde Navarrette Shines In Tiffany Diamonds for TIFF's Road to the Golden Globes Party

The 'Obsession' actress wore several Tiffany & Co. pieces during the September 12 event.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago

Trending

1
Music50 Cent Says Vivica A. Fox Has Declined to Be in Upcoming Documentary About Him: 'She Said No'
2
Pop CultureThe 20 Best Horror Movies From The Past 20 Years, Ranked
3
Music50 Cent Says J. Cole Sitting Out the Kendrick-Drake War Cost Him More Than Anyone
4
BetsTravis Etienne Injury Update: When Will Saints RB Return?
5
Pop CultureAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Married, and a County Clerk Gave It Away
6
Pop Culture'Crystal Lake,' Starring Linda Cardellini, Is the Highest-Rated 'Friday the 13th' Franchise Entry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App