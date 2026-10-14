Nikki From 'Obsession' and Oliver Tree Among This Year's Top Trending Halloween Costumes, Per Google

We already told you, but now Google is backing it up with data: Nikki from Obsession is going to be everywhere this Halloween.

Wednesday (Oct. 14), Google let loose a rundown of what it has dubbed the “buzziest Halloween trends” of 2026, including a trending costumes list. Nikki, played to breakout success in Alabama filmmaker Curry Barker’s horror hit by Inde Navarrette, lands at No. 3.

Earlier this month, Complex put together an increasingly handy guide on how to dress like Navarrette’s character, presenting two key looks from the film as potential sources of inspiration. Check that out here if you haven’t already. Alternatively, you could just make your own One Wish Willow costume.

Topping Google’s list is Buddy, the titular character in Casper Kelly’s well-received horror title that just hit VOD this week. Agamemnon from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, played by Benny Safdie, also makes an appearance, as does the late Oliver Tree.

See the full top 10 below.