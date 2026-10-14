50 Cent Says Vivica A. Fox Has Declined to Be in Upcoming Documentary About Him: 'She Said No'

50 Cent has a documentary about himself on the way, though at least one would-be participant has declined to take part.

During a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (Oct. 13) while out promoting his role as Balrog in Street Fighter, 50 Cent, who exec-produced the 2025 Emmy-winning Sean Combs: The Reckoning docuseries, was asked about the impending project. For those unaware, it was reported back in April that Hulu had given a greenlight to a three-part docuseries about Fif.

“Yeah, I’m not going to jail for, like, sexual assault or domestic violence or none of that stuff,” Fif told Kimmel when asked if it was “a good idea” to subject himself to the documentary format given Diddy’s current situation.