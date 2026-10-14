50 Cent Says Vivica A. Fox Has Declined to Be in Upcoming Documentary About Him: 'She Said No'

50 Cent has a documentary about himself on the way, though at least one would-be participant has declined to take part.
During a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (Oct. 13) while out promoting his role as Balrog in Street Fighter, 50 Cent, who exec-produced the 2025 Emmy-winning Sean Combs: The Reckoning docuseries, was asked about the impending project. For those unaware, it was reported back in April that Hulu had given a greenlight to a three-part docuseries about Fif.
“Yeah, I’m not going to jail for, like, sexual assault or domestic violence or none of that stuff,” Fif told Kimmel when asked if it was “a good idea” to subject himself to the documentary format given Diddy’s current situation.
He went on to tease the upcoming doc as “super cool,” jokingly adding that Floyd Mayweather, another frequent target of his public mockery, could “maybe” end up being interviewed for it. However, it sounds like Vivica A. Fox, who briefly dated Fif in the early 2000s, is among those who will not be featured.
“Vivica Fox said no,” Fif told Kimmel on Tuesday. “[We dated] and she just wouldn’t go away, Jimmy. And then she said no when I asked her to talk about it.”
Asked to specify why, exactly, the Kill Bill and Set It Off actress opted out, Fif claimed it all came down to a pay dispute.
“Well, something with ‘How much am I being paid?’” he said. “You talk about me all the time for no reason. Stop.”
A release date for the upcoming 50 Cent docuseries has not been announced.