Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Married, and a County Clerk Gave It Away

Almost four years after exiting Good Morning America, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have officially tied the knot.

The former co-anchors wed on Sept. 19 in Washington County, Arkansas. The ceremony has only become public knowledge because their marriage license was registered with the county clerk's office on Oct. 13.

Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, were paired as co-anchors on the ABC News afternoon show in 2020. They announced their engagement in October 2025 on their Amy & T.J podcast, roughly a month after Holmes proposed.

Then, last month, the two applied for a marriage license and then had the ceremony the next day.

Holmes was born in West Memphis, making the state his home turf for the nuptials.