Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Married, and a County Clerk Gave It Away

Key Takeaways
- Former GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes married Sept. 19 in Washington County, Arkansas, one day after applying for a license.
- The couple kept the ceremony private until the county clerk registered their marriage license on Oct. 13.
- Robach and Holmes announced their engagement in October 2025, nearly three years after their relationship became public and led to their January 2023 departure from ABC.
Almost four years after exiting Good Morning America, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have officially tied the knot.
The former co-anchors wed on Sept. 19 in Washington County, Arkansas. The ceremony has only become public knowledge because their marriage license was registered with the county clerk's office on Oct. 13.
Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, were paired as co-anchors on the ABC News afternoon show in 2020. They announced their engagement in October 2025 on their Amy & T.J podcast, roughly a month after Holmes proposed.
Then, last month, the two applied for a marriage license and then had the ceremony the next day.
Holmes was born in West Memphis, making the state his home turf for the nuptials.
Their story began in Nov. 2022, when photos surfaced showing the two being affectionate while each was still married, Robach to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig. In a stranger turn of events, their exes also started dating each other.
Both anchors went on hiatus that December. An internal ABC review followed, and after contentious negotiations, the pair left the network in January 2023.
Last October, details about their wedding surfaced from a US Weekly source. “They threw a small private party with their closest friends and family, and they told people they are engaged and going to get married,” the source said. “And there will be a wedding.”
Additional details about the ceremony were given at the time, with Robach and Holmes planning on inviting their exes and the ceremony itself being on the smaller side, with a max of 100 guests.