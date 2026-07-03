Halloween

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Lauren Boebert
Pop Culture

Lauren Boebert’s Deportation-Themed Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash

The Colorado congresswoman dressed in a Mexican outfit while her boyfriend wore an ICE vest, sparking outrage across party lines.

Trey Alston254 days ago
Winnie Harlow recreating Whitney Houston's look at the 2001 BET Awards alongside a picture of Whitney Houston talking during her Lifetime Achievement Tribute at the 2001 BET Awards.
Pop Culture

Winnie Harlow Denies 'Mocking' Whitney Houston With Halloween Costume

The model was accused of making fun of Houston when she emulated the singer's look at the 2001 BET Awards.

Joe Price255 days ago
Freddie Gibbs and Frozone
Music

Freddie Gibbs Finds His Supersuit to Become Frozone for Halloween

The rapper started the night in a Jules Winnfield costume.

Trey Alston257 days ago
A person with a short, blonde and pink bob hairstyle, wearing a mauve blouse, poses in front of a blue curtain.
Music

Ice Spice Dresses as Sailor Moon for Harajuku Horror Night in Tokyo

The Bronx rapper headlined Verdy’s annual Shibuya Halloween bash, blending anime, hip-hop, and Harajuku flair.

Mark Elibert258 days ago
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Julia Fox.
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Turns Heads With Blood-Spattered Jackie O Halloween Costume

The actor called JFK's wife's pink, blood-stained suit "one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history."

tara mahadevan258 days ago
Person in Joker costume with green hair and white face paint, wearing a suit and bow tie, on a street at night.
Music

King Combs Follows in Diddy's Footsteps With Joker Costume for Halloween

King's father, Diddy, previously donned a Joker look for Halloween 2022.

Trace William Cowen258 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen259 days ago
Camilla Araujo has dressed up as Katy Perry for Halloween.
Pop Culture

Camilla Araujo Goes Viral for 'Identical' Katy Perry Halloween Costume

Fans are on the edge of their seats after Camilla Araujo dressed up as her "identical twin" Camilla Araujo.

Eli Lippman260 days ago
MemeHouse’s A-list Halloween party saw attendees such as Miguel and Amber Rose.
Pop Culture

Inside MemeHouse and Unruly's A-List Halloween Party Featuring Miguel and Amber Rose

MemeHouse packed CBS Studios with music, celebs, and chaos at one of L.A.’s most exclusive Halloween parties.

Eli Lippman261 days ago
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Split image of the teen who has gone viral for dressing up as Notorious B.I.G. and a mural of the rapper.
Music

Kid Goes Viral for Flawless Notorious B.I.G. Halloween Costume

The video, which was shared on social media roughly a few days ahead of Oct. 31, has amassed over 8 million views as of this writing.

Jose Martinez262 days ago
A person with a terrified expression is being covered by eerie, skeletal hands. The lighting is blue and red, creating a dramatic effect.
Pop Culture

10 Underrated Horror Movies You've Never Heard Of (Hidden Gems)

Discover 10 underrated horror movies you've probably never heard of. From cult classics to hidden gems, these scary films deserve your attention.

Devin Nealy262 days ago
Left: Jamie Foxx in a white suit, smiling. Right: GloRilla performing, wearing a colorful jacket and holding a microphone.
Music

Jamie Foxx Defends GloRilla After an Object Was Thrown at Her During a Halloween Party

Foxx told the crowd he was "so disappointed" in them.

Alex Ocho263 days ago
Four women in colorful, glittery costumes resembling Sesame Street characters, each with matching headbands and furry accents.
Pop Culture

15 Weirdest Sexy Halloween Costumes You Can Actually Buy Online (2025)

From sexy tacos to to sexy Labubu, these bizarre Halloween costume ideas prove the internet has no limits.

Complex Staff264 days ago

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