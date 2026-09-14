Inde Navarrette Shines In Tiffany Diamonds for TIFF's Road to the Golden Globes Party

Key Takeaways
- Inde Navarrette attended the Road to the Golden Globes party wearing a custom Christian Dior gown paired with Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
- The actress’ jewelry included an Apollo by Tiffany & Co. pendant, a Bird on a Rock Wings wide ring, and Elsa Peretti High Tide earrings.
Inde Navarrette attended TIFF’s Road to the Golden Globes party over the weekend draped in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
The Obsession actress sported the Apollo by Tiffany & Co. pendant in gold and platinum, a platinum Bird on a Rock Wings wide ring and Elsa Peretti High Tide gold earrings.
Navarrette hit the carpet with writer-director Obsession director Curry Barker before a TIFF Dialogues talk on the hit film, which premiered at the festival last year.