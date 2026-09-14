Style

Inde Navarrette Shines In Tiffany Diamonds for TIFF's Road to the Golden Globes Party

The 'Obsession' actress wore several Tiffany & Co. pieces during the September 12 event.

US actress Inde Navarrette attends The Road to the Golden Globes party at the Four Seasons Hotel during Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 12, 2026.
VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Inde Navarrette attended the Road to the Golden Globes party wearing a custom Christian Dior gown paired with Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
  • The actress’ jewelry included an Apollo by Tiffany & Co. pendant, a Bird on a Rock Wings wide ring, and Elsa Peretti High Tide earrings.

Inde Navarrette attended TIFF’s Road to the Golden Globes party over the weekend draped in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Obsession actress sported the Apollo by Tiffany & Co. pendant in gold and platinum, a platinum Bird on a Rock Wings wide ring and Elsa Peretti High Tide gold earrings.

Navarrette hit the carpet with writer-director Obsession director Curry Barker before a TIFF Dialogues talk on the hit film, which premiered at the festival last year.

Related Stories

Inde Navarrette at Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 Presented by Disney+ held at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on August 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Inde Navarrette Wears Cartier to ‘Variety’s’ Power of Young Hollywood Event

The 'Obsession' star stacked Cartier rings, earrings and a white gold pendant for the occasion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 days ago
Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim

The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.

Trace William Cowen81 days ago
Inde Navarrette with long brown hair, wearing a gray blazer and black top, leans on a table, looking directly at the camera.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette on Struggling to Book Roles After Filming ‘Obsession': 'Nothing Was Sticking'

The 25-year-old actress opened up about the career dry spell that followed the horror film, plus the self-built PC she used to keep the lights on.

Alex Ocho82 days ago

Trending

1
MusicThe 100 Best Nas Songs
2
BetsLadd McConkey Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will WR Return?
3
StyleKai Cenat's Inaugural VIVET Show: See All the Looks From NYFW
4
MusicWoman Claims She Was Involved With Papoose During His Marriage to Remy Ma
5
SportsHyrox Co-Founder Apologizes for Letting Beijing Race Continue After Competitor Soiled Herself
6
MusicMacklemore Talks Ed Sheeran Tour Removal, Says Robert Kraft Gave 'Ultimatum' Over Palestine Speech

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App