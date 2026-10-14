50 Cent Says J. Cole Sitting Out the Kendrick-Drake War Cost Him More Than Anyone

“I think it’s a part of hip-hop culture to compete,” Fif said around the hour and fifteen-minute mark. “The mistake is when you opt out of the competition. I think J. Cole paid the most.”

Appearing alongside Andrew Schulz on The Crew Has It podcast on Oct. 13, Fif explained why he believed J. Cole was the biggest loser in one of hip-hop’s biggest battles ever.

Though Fif felt like Cole lost, he credited the North Carolina rapper for being non-traditional in the hip-hop space. “He’s one of the coolest people to grace hip-hop culture, and he’s been able to do things to show that his confidence isn’t connected to the little things,” Fif said. “There’s no jewelry. J. Cole would ride a bike to the studio. So there’s nothing to rob from him.”

In the midst of the lyrical kerfuffle between Drake and Lamar, Cole dropped “7 Minute Drill” on the project Might Delete Later, which took aim at Kendirck. Days later, Cole addressed the track at his Dreamville Festival, calling it the “lamest shit” he’d ever done and raising the white flag. He also removed the song from streaming services.

Earlier this year, Cole spoke to Apple Music about his decision to apologize to Lamar, reflecting on how his turmoil on what to do brought his wife to tears.

"I told my wife. She the only one I told, I ain't tell nobody else. I’m like, 'Yo, this what I'm about to go do.’ She starts crying because she knows I feel about him," Cole explained. "And she saw how it was weighing on me the two, three days before that."

Cole added that he “felt even better” after he announced the apology and revealed elsewhere in the interview that he has “genuine love” for both Lamar and Drizzy, despite their feud.