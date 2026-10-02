Music

Megan Thee Stallion Again Marks Start of Halloween Season With Pumpkin-Headed Instagram Update

Thanks to Megan, the Halloween season is now in full swing.

Megan Thee Stallion in a patterned dress, speaking at a podium with a dynamic background.
Image via Getty/Theo Wargo/Tony Awards Productions

The best season of the year never truly begins until Megan Thee Stallion delivers her annual pumpkin-headed Instagram update.

Friday (Oct. 2), the three-time Grammy winner delivered exactly that, then took to her Stories to acknowledge the (admittedly slight) delay in formally kicking Halloween 2026 into gear.

“Look, I was working on Oct 1st okayyy,” she told fans.

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As a sign of just how much fans have come to expect this annual tradition, they flocked to last year’s Hottieween kickoff post before the 2026 edition arrived to question when, or if, they could expect the latest entry in the series.

“Girl, don’t do us like this,” one fan wrote, mere hours before Megan delivered this year’s seasonal carousel.

Megan previously commemorated the launch of a full month of Halloween festivities with similar photosets in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

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