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Jalen Brunson in a New York Knicks uniform, number 11, on the court, leaning forward with hands on knees, focused expression.
Sports

Google Suggests 'Captain Clutch Brunson' When Fans Search Jalen Brunson

Knicks fans spotted Google suggesting "Captain Clutch Brunson" after Jalen Brunson's championship run.

Mark Elibert29 days ago
Black Teen Wins Google Doodle Contest Celebrating Textured Hair
Life

Teen Wins Google Doodle Contest by Turning Textured Hair Into a ‘Superpower’

How a Washington teen turned the Google logo into a powerful tribute to Black hair, family legacy, and the ‘superpower’ of textured crowns.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Google Employee Arrested After Betting $1M on D4VD's Arrest on Murder Charges
Music

Google Employee Charged After $1.2M Polymarket Win Tied to D4vd Search Surge

Prosecutors say security engineer Michele Spagnuolo used confidential Google search data to score a $1.2M Polymarket win tied to D4vd’s murder case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Carlijn Jacobs
Style

Google Reveals Intelligent Eyewear Collaboration With Gentle Monster

The eyewear contains built-in speakers, a camera and microphone for voice assistance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
Google Just Paid Out $50M to Settle a Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
Life

Google to Pay $50M to Settle Racial Bias Class Action Lawsuit

Black employees say they were labeled 'not Googly enough,' down-leveled, and underpaid. Here’s what the $50M settlement really changes inside Google.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
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Smartphone displaying the Meta logo, with blurred Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp icons in the background.
Pop Culture

Meta and YouTube Ordered to Pay $6 Million in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

A Los Angeles jury awarded $6,000,000 to the plaintiff in a case that could reshape how tech platforms are held accountable.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
15 January 2026, Bavaria, Munich: The Google logo and lettering can be seen on the façade of the company's Munich headquarters building in Munich (Bavaria).
Life

Google Settles $68 Million Lawsuit Alleging Secretly Recorded User Conversations

The company was alleged to have recorded conversations on devices that use Google Assistant.

Jaelani Turner-Williams169 days ago
In this photo illustration the logo of 'Google' is displayed on a phone screen in front of a 'Google Gemini' logo.
Life

Google Announces Launch of Free SAT Practice Exams in Gemini App

In partnership with The Princeton Review, Google has made full-length SAT tests available within the Gemini app.

Jose Martinez176 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Comedian Desi Banks Backstage During "Desi Banks: The Elevation Tour" at The Fox Theatre on September 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Desi Banks Denies Involvement With Google Ads Reportedly Tied to Mossad Recruitment Efforts in Iran

Atlanta comedian's production company reportedly was used to run Persian-language ads recruiting Iranians for Israel's intelligence service across 19 countries

Andrew W176 days ago
Hermes, Hong Kong, China.
Style

Hermès Allegedly Profiles Clients, Tracks Addresses and Social Media to Determine Access to Bags

One alleged employee said that new Hermès clients were viewed as "suspect" until they've built enough purchase history with the fashion brand.

Jaelani Turner-Williams184 days ago
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Singer D4vd with curly hair, sunglasses, and a patterned blazer, wearing a necklace, stands outdoors.
Music

D4vd Is Google's 2025 Top Trending Person Amid Celeste Rivas Murder Investigation

The "Romantic Homicide" singer made headlines in September when the remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were found in a Tesla registered to him.

Alex Ocho224 days ago
The image shows the Google logo on the exterior of a modern glass building.
Life

What Google's Latest Changes Mean for Complex Readers

We break down how to add Complex as a "preferred source" on Google.

Trace William Cowen295 days ago
Two women side by side: one in a black hood and gloves, the other with red hair and a patterned dress, both posing confidently.
Music

Bia Sees Google Search Spike After Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty” Diss

Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty” takes aim at Bia, sending her name soaring on Google Trends as fans dissect the feud.

Mark Elibert298 days ago
A Google Street View car with a camera rig on top, parked on a road, surrounded by greenery. Another car is visible in the background.
Life

Man Awarded $12,500 After Google Street View Snaps Him at Home Naked

The footage, which showed the man's bare behind, made the rounds online.

tara mahadevan352 days ago
LiAngelo Ball
Sports

LiAngelo Ball on If His Net Worth Is $800,000: 'Might Be My High School Net Worth'

When asked if he was doing well, Gelo responded, "That's common sense."

tara mahadevan531 days ago
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Google logo on Google offices.
Life

Russian Court Fines Google $20 Decillion for Allegedly Blocking Pro-Moscow Content

The fine is for more money than the estimated $100 trillion figure of the global economy.

Joe Price624 days ago
Sewell Setzer and his mother Megan Garcia
Life

Mother Sues AI Company After Chatbot Allegedly Encouraged Son’s Suicide

Florida mother Megan Garcia is suing Character.AI and Google following her 14-year-old son's death by suicide.

Joe Price631 days ago
Screenshot
Music

GloRilla Jokes About Calculating Her Net Worth: 'I Need a Pencil and Paper for That'

Glo sat down with Speedy for '360 With Speedy Morman.'

tara mahadevan645 days ago

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