Joshua Jackson on Playing Darker Roles, 'Dawson’s Creek' Revivalism, and Where Charlie Conway Is Today
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Season 2 of 'Oracle 2: The Dreamland Murders' is on Audible now. We spoke with star Joshua Jackson about playing thriller roles and his career over the years.Marriska Fernandes
Check out this top-tier list of the 17 best technology gifts this holiday season, from electric scooters to air fryers, all available in Canada.Coleman Molnar
Google's next smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are set to be released on October 28. Here's everything you need to know about them before they drop.Khal
Google's releasing the Pixel 5a with 5G, the latest device in the Pixel's A-series of phones. Learn more about the new phone before its Aug. 26 release.Khal