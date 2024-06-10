Drake’s Big Pants Look Garners Confusion, Praise, and Everything in Between

A pair of undeniably big pants, notably worn by Drake and made public alongside a characteristically cryptic IG caption, has gripped the planet like perhaps no pair of pants before it.
As you’ve likely seen on your timeline this morning, the big pants in question were seen in photos shared by Drake himself, whose accompanying remarks were swiftly linked by some fans to his and Kendrick Lamar’s historic back-and-forth.
"Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies," Drake wrote.
Naturally, given the made-to-be-memed aspect of the For All the Dogs artist’s look, the reactions were equal parts plentiful and impassioned. While some were quite fond of Drake’s choice of attire, including Ice Spice, others were decidedly less so.
At any rate, the look likely accomplished its intended purpose, in that everyone is once again talking about Drake.
When we last heard from Drake, he was putting a regional parody spin on Plain White T’s mid-2000s megahit "Hey There Delilah." Shortly after the remix's rollout, speculation of the AI variety was understandably high, with PWT singer and songwriter Tom Higgenson seemingly referencing such talk in the band's much-discussed reaction clip.
"That’s not Drake," Higgenson said of the confounding track. "It’s crazy that everybody thinks that it's real. It seems like it’s very obvious."
Obvious or not, the song served as Drake's latest step in the post-Kendrick beef landscape. In May, he playfully rapped over Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" instrumental for Sexyy Red's In Sexyy We Trust project. That same month, he made a surprise appearance during 21 Savage’s headlining Toronto show.