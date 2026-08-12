Former Biggie Manager Wins Catalog Proceeds, to Be Shared With Faith Evans

A Delaware court handed the former manager of The Notorious B.I.G. a decisive win last week in a legal battle over the control of a nine-figure catalog deal built on the late rapper’s legacy.

On August 7, Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick ruled that Wayne Barrow, executor of Voletta Wallace's estate and trustee of her trust, is entitled to Voletta's 25% share of profits from the Primary Wave catalog partnership. That money, in turn, will go to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. Wallace, who died last February at 72 years old, was the mother of Biggie, real name Christopher Wallace.

The decision, which starts by quoting Big’s “Keep your family and business completely separated” lyric from “Ten Crack Commandments” (“After Wallace’s tragic death, however, his mother and widow did exactly the opposite,” McCormick notes), requires R&B vocalist Faith Evans, Biggie's widow and co-owner of Notorious B.I.G. LLC, to release the withheld funds to Barrow's trust. Evans was married to Biggie from 1994 to the time of his murder in March 1997. The couple share a son, CJ Wallace, 29.

The ruling confirmed that Barrow holds a 50% membership interest in the Notorious B.I.G. LLC intellectual property portfolio along with those 25% distribution rights. Evans countersued Barrow, contesting that the LLC's bylaws required her consent before any ownership transfer to him could take effect.

The dispute derives from the structure of Notorious B.I.G. LLC, a Delaware entity formed by Voletta and Evans to manage the rapper's intellectual property after his murder. Under the operating agreement, Wallace and Evans transferred half of their distribution rights to Biggie's children, leaving Voletta, Evans, Biggie’s daughter Ty'anna Wallace, and CJ Wallace each entitled to 25% of company payouts.