Trying to Make Sense of Drake's "Wah Gwan Delilah" Remix

None of what I’m about to say is going to make any sense, but just follow me. Drake has teamed up with an obscure social media personality to remake Plain White T's No. 1 hit “Hey There Delilah.” Not only that, but it’s only the second featured verse from Drake since he bowed out of the beef with Kendrick Lamar a month ago.

You get all of that?



In an effort to win back the internet, it seems like Drake has officially taken the meme route. First, he connected with Sexy Redd on her song “U My Everything” and rapped over a version of Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” beat. And now, after being labeled a colonizer who is not of this culture by Kendrick, he leaned as deep as he could into regional rap, linking up with the Toronto-based social media personality Snowd4y.



On Monday, Snowd4y released “Wah Gwan Delilah” o n his SoundCloud. The song functions almost like an inside joke for Torontonians. The track—which is closer to a skit than a real track—is more cringy than Drake rapping over “BBL Drizzy” but is a fascinating case study in how Drake is navigating post beef life.



So who is Snowd4y, and how did this song come together in the first place? Here’s my best effort to break down what the fuck is going on with “Wah Gwan Delilah.”