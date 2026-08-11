NBA YoungBoy Reveals Heart Condition, Says He Toured Despite Diagnosis: ‘I Never Told Nobody’

NBA YoungBoy kept performing through a potentially concerning health issue that he says he didn't tell anyone about at the time.

During a rare appearance on Funny Marco's Open Thoughts, the 26-year-old rapper revealed that a doctor discovered an issue with his heart while he was on tour, but he decided to continue performing through the remainder of his dates.

"On tour, a doctor told me the left side of my heart was swollen and I never told nobody," YoungBoy said. "I just kept doing every show. I finished my tour out like that."

According to YoungBoy, the issue hasn't completely gone away.

"My heart kind of still is enlarged on this little side," he continued, before connecting the revelation to the emotion heard throughout his catalog. "That explains the music though, right? She's hurting," he said.