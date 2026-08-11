NBA YoungBoy Reveals Heart Condition, Says He Toured Despite Diagnosis: ‘I Never Told Nobody’

NBA YoungBoy kept performing through a potentially concerning health issue that he says he didn't tell anyone about at the time.
During a rare appearance on Funny Marco's Open Thoughts, the 26-year-old rapper revealed that a doctor discovered an issue with his heart while he was on tour, but he decided to continue performing through the remainder of his dates.
"On tour, a doctor told me the left side of my heart was swollen and I never told nobody," YoungBoy said. "I just kept doing every show. I finished my tour out like that."
According to YoungBoy, the issue hasn't completely gone away.
"My heart kind of still is enlarged on this little side," he continued, before connecting the revelation to the emotion heard throughout his catalog. "That explains the music though, right? She's hurting," he said.
YoungBoy didn't provide additional details about the condition, its cause or what treatment he may be receiving. However, the health revelation arrived as the Baton Rouge artist acknowledged that making music isn't his biggest priority at the moment.
"Music is not something I'm focused on," he told Funny Marco.
That doesn't necessarily mean he's walking away immediately, but YoungBoy suggested there may not be much left before he closes the book on his recording career. Asked how many more albums he believes he has in him, YoungBoy responded, "One or two."
His touring days could be even closer to ending. When Funny Marco followed up by asking about future tours, YoungBoy said he only plans to hit the road one more time.
"One for sure," he said. "I go on tour one more time throughout my whole life and that's it."
The comments are particularly notable considering the pace at which YoungBoy has released music throughout his career. Despite being only 26, he's already accumulated one of the most extensive catalogs of his generation, including nine studio albums and dozens of mixtapes. Four of his albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
His latest studio album, Slime Cry, arrived in January and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, while the ML2 compilation followed in June.
While his "one or two" answer may have fans preparing for an eventual retirement, YoungBoy stopped short of formally announcing that he's finished with music.