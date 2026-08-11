GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

NBA YoungBoy Reveals Heart Condition, Says He Toured Despite Diagnosis: ‘I Never Told Nobody’

The rapper opened up about his health and his shifting relationship with music on Funny Marco's "Open Thoughts."

NBA YoungBoy on stage wearing a black outfit and multiple chains, holding a microphone, with green-lit panels in the background.
(Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy kept performing through a potentially concerning health issue that he says he didn't tell anyone about at the time.

During a rare appearance on Funny Marco's Open Thoughts, the 26-year-old rapper revealed that a doctor discovered an issue with his heart while he was on tour, but he decided to continue performing through the remainder of his dates.

"On tour, a doctor told me the left side of my heart was swollen and I never told nobody," YoungBoy said. "I just kept doing every show. I finished my tour out like that."

According to YoungBoy, the issue hasn't completely gone away.

"My heart kind of still is enlarged on this little side," he continued, before connecting the revelation to the emotion heard throughout his catalog. "That explains the music though, right? She's hurting," he said.

YoungBoy didn't provide additional details about the condition, its cause or what treatment he may be receiving. However, the health revelation arrived as the Baton Rouge artist acknowledged that making music isn't his biggest priority at the moment.

"Music is not something I'm focused on," he told Funny Marco.

That doesn't necessarily mean he's walking away immediately, but YoungBoy suggested there may not be much left before he closes the book on his recording career. Asked how many more albums he believes he has in him, YoungBoy responded, "One or two."

His touring days could be even closer to ending. When Funny Marco followed up by asking about future tours, YoungBoy said he only plans to hit the road one more time.

"One for sure," he said. "I go on tour one more time throughout my whole life and that's it."

The comments are particularly notable considering the pace at which YoungBoy has released music throughout his career. Despite being only 26, he's already accumulated one of the most extensive catalogs of his generation, including nine studio albums and dozens of mixtapes. Four of his albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

His latest studio album, Slime Cry, arrived in January and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, while the ML2 compilation followed in June.

While his "one or two" answer may have fans preparing for an eventual retirement, YoungBoy stopped short of formally announcing that he's finished with music.

Related Stories

Split image. Left: Young Thug with a red hat and sunglasses on stage. Right: Plaqueboymax with tattoos sitting on a pink bed.
Music

Young Thug on PlaqueBoyMax's Vasectomy: ‘God Gonna Slap the F*ck Out Yo Ass'

The rapper did not hold back after the 23-year-old streamer brought up that he had the procedure before having kids.

Alex Ocho53 days ago
Joe Jonas performs with Teddy Swims at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California.
Music

Joe Jonas Says Disappointing Solo Album Sales Led Him to Seek Therapy

The Jonas Brothers member recalled having panic attacks due to "high expectations of success."

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Ne-Yo and Fabolous attend the KidSuper fashion show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Ne-Yo Discusses Joint Album With Fabolous: 'The Universe Must Not Want It to Happen'

The R&B singer-songwriter said that he and Fab have discussed a potential joint LP "for a long time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicMaster P Disagrees With People Who Were Mad at Jay-Z's Target Partnership
4
Pop CultureRocsi Diaz Calls Anthony Anderson ‘My Papi Chulo’ in Hard-Launch Instagram Post
5
Pop CultureFriend Launches GoFundMe for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Amid Estate Battle
6
SportsRussell Westbrook Retires From NBA After 18 Seasons

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App