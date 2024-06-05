Watch Meteorologist Use Choice Lines From Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss "Not Like Us" in Weather Report

The full clip opens with Krueger seen meteorology-ing it up in front of a green screen, just as the camera turns to reveal a photo of Drake affixed to the camera. From there, we’re given a quick succession of timely "Not Like Us" reworkings. At one point, for example, Krueger says he’s going to "pass on this heat like John Stockton." Elsewhere, he sneaks in a "wop wop wop wop wop" while breaking down a heat index that’s set to boast temps "well over 100." Krueger even manages to utilize Kendrick’s inflammatory "A minor" pun, like so:

This is not a major cold front. In fact, a general rule this time of year is if it’s June and we’re talking about a cold front, it’s probably a minor.

Despite his use of "Not Like Us," Krueger noted in a TikTok comment that he's "not picking sides" in Kendrick and Drake's historic back-and-forth.

"For the record, I’m not picking sides," he wrote. "I want no part of this beef."

Krueger has previously taken this approach using familiar songs from Eminem, Foo Fighters, Lil Jon, Disturbed, Kenny Loggins, Migos, Pearl Jam, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Benson Boone, Rick Ross, Britney Spears, and more.