The Plain White T’s caught wind of Drake’s appearance on Snowd4y’s "Hey There Delilah" parody.

A video posted to the group’s socials shows the band listening to “Wah Gwan Delilah” for the first time. At one point, frontman Tom Higgenson looks at the camera and shakes his head. He then says, “That’s not Drake.”

"The T’s were too stunned to speak…" read the caption on Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Higgenson added, “It’s crazy that everybody thinks that it’s real. It seems like it’s very obvious. I don’t know but it’s cool, whatever.”