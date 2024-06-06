The Plain White T’s caught wind of Drake’s appearance on Snowd4y’s "Hey There Delilah" parody.
A video posted to the group’s socials shows the band listening to “Wah Gwan Delilah” for the first time. At one point, frontman Tom Higgenson looks at the camera and shakes his head. He then says, “That’s not Drake.”
"The T’s were too stunned to speak…" read the caption on Instagram, TikTok, and X.
Higgenson added, “It’s crazy that everybody thinks that it’s real. It seems like it’s very obvious. I don’t know but it’s cool, whatever.”
It appears that Higgenson is insinuating the track was created using AI. It was widely speculated that that was the case until Drizzy took to his Instagram Story on Monday to apparently confirm that it’s him on the verse.
"@snowd4y wake up the city," he wrote, referring to their native Toronto.
Higgenson also commented on the parody song on his IG Story following its release, asking, “Did Drake just cover ‘Delilah’???”
In another IG Story update, he wrote, “WTF is going onnnn.”