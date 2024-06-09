Gamma CEO Larry Jackson Says Drake Is Bigger Than All Artists of the ''70s, '80s, and '90s Combined

Gamma CEO Larry Jackson claims Drake's commercial value is greater than all the artists in the "’70s, ’80s, and ’90s combined."

Jackson, who spent seven years at Apple Music as the company’s global creative director, spoke about the For All the Dogs rapper's record deal in a recent interview with Joe Budden.

"The thing I will say to you about the artist [Drake] you just mentioned, is that if you look at his music, he’s bigger than the '70s, '80s and '90s combined," Jackson shared. "I don’t mean like one artist from that era, I mean all of those eras combined.”

Jackson added, “All the things that we achieved when I was at Apple, with the individual that you’re noting [Drake], imbued me with the confidence and the courage of my conviction to go out and do what we’re doing right now. Can you put a price tag on that? No, you can’t.”