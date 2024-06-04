Is This Real? Drake's Feature on "Hey There Delilah" Parody Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

People are deeply perplexed by Drake’s appearance on Snowd4y’s Toronto-centered "Hey There Delilah" parody, including the songwriter behind the original 2006 track.

The parody in question, titled "Wah Gwan Delilah" and released on SoundCloud, arrived this week on a wave of confusion. Many speculated that the Drake feature was the work of some sort of AI-enabled tomfoolery. An Instagram Stories update from the 6 God himself, however, was widely assumed to serve as confirmation that he did indeed contribute a verse (or at the very least approved what some are still convinced is an emulation).

Shortly after the track's release, Tom Higgenson, frontman of American pop-punk/rock band and "Delilah" originators Plain White T's, asked in an IG Stories update if Drake had shared a "cover" of the years-long hit from the mid-2000s.

"WTF is going onnnn," Higgenson, who penned the Grammy-nominated blockbuster about a real woman named Delilah, asked in a subsequent update.