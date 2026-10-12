Supreme recently unveiled its second collaboration with Martine Rose that is set to drop on Oct. 15. Of the nearly 20-piece assortment, four items are centered around boxing legend Mike Tyson. While the reference might seem peculiar to some, Supreme actually has an extensive history of highlighting the sport dating all the way back to 1998.

In one of his rare interviews back in 2002 with the the street style blog Rift Trooper, Jebbia actually spoke about his affinity for boxing. If you have paid attention to Supreme’s collections, he has kept finding ways to honor one of his favorite sports. Items have ranged from T-shirts showcasing some of boxing’s biggest legends like Muhammad Ali to full-sized boxing rings with heritage brands like Everlast. The Tyson-focused Martine Rose items are far from a random reference. They actually make perfect sense.

Take a look at all of Supreme’s boxing-themed releases, below.