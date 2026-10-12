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Supreme Releasing a Mike Tyson Collection With Martine Rose Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Supreme just revealed its latest Martine Rose collab featuring Mike Tyson. It’s far from the first time that Supreme has channeled boxing for its products.

Supreme has a long history of boxing references including a Jake LaMotta tee in 2006, Mike Tyson collection with Martine Rose in 2026, and Sueprman vs. Muahmmad Ali tee in 2000.
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Supreme recently unveiled its second collaboration with Martine Rose that is set to drop on Oct. 15. Of the nearly 20-piece assortment, four items are centered around boxing legend Mike Tyson. While the reference might seem peculiar to some, Supreme actually has an extensive history of highlighting the sport dating all the way back to 1998.

In one of his rare interviews back in 2002 with the the street style blog Rift Trooper, Jebbia actually spoke about his affinity for boxing. If you have paid attention to Supreme’s collections, he has kept finding ways to honor one of his favorite sports. Items have ranged from T-shirts showcasing some of boxing’s biggest legends like Muhammad Ali to full-sized boxing rings with heritage brands like Everlast. The Tyson-focused Martine Rose items are far from a random reference. They actually make perfect sense.

Take a look at all of Supreme’s boxing-themed releases, below.

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Boxing Gloves Tee

Year: 1998

One of the first times Supreme showed love to boxing was also one of the most simplistic designs. A pair of hanging boxing gloves with Supreme replacing the Everlast logo was slapped on the front of tees.

Muhammad Ali Tees

Year: 1999, 2003

Muhammad Ali has been referenced by Supreme numerous times across its history. The first times came in 1999. One tee featuring a three-way split image of Ali on top of Supreme script, while the other paid homage to the iconic “Thrilla in Manila” bout between Ali and Joe Frazier. Five years later, Supreme honored Ali again with a graphic tee featuring an image of the legendary boxer throwing a punch beside, “The Greatest.”

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Supreme Everlast Logo Flip Tee

Year: 1999

We always appreciate a good logo flip. This one from 1999 that flipped Everlast’s logo to read Supreme was simple and effective. It has been used on a handful of others items since, such as crewnecks and beanies.

‘Superman vs. Muhammad Ali’ Tee

Year: 2000

One of the best Ali references Supreme has ever made was in 2000. They took the artwork from the special edition Superman vs. Muhammad Ali comic published by DC Comics in 1978 and put in on a T-shirt. Yes, Ali was so dominant in his career that squaring up with Superman was deemed a fair fight.

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Joe Louis Tee

Year: 2001

Another collectible from the early years of Supreme is this Joe Louis T-shirt from 2001. The graphic is a direct reference to an issue of the boxing magazine, The Ring, from 1950.

Sugar Ray Robinson Tee

Year: 2001

Alongside the Joe Louis tee, Supreme also showed some love to Sugar Ray Robinson with a tee of his own. It featured similar elements, like a Supreme script logo mimicking the font of The Ring magazine.

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WBC Belt Tee

Year: 2005

Decades before many people considered Supreme the undisputed champ of streetwear, the brand called its shot. This graphic T-shirt from 2005 featured an image of the unmistakable WBC World Championship Belt. Supreme revisited the design in 2026. The second time around, it added leather embroidery from the artist Masato Kawajo over top of the OG design. It was a great easter egg for longtime Supreme heads to notice, while also giving newer fans something uniquely their onw.

Jake LaMotta Tee

Year: 2006

The battered and bruised image of “The Raging Bull” Jake LaMotta made for one of the best boxing tees Supreme has ever released. LaMotta’s famous quote, “Ray, I never went down,” is also scrawled above the image.

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Mike Tyson Photo Tee

Year: 2007

Before Martine Rose helped Supreme craft a Mike Tyson capsule in 2026, the Baddest Man on the Planet was added to the famous photo tee series. Shot by Kenneth Capello, the tee featured a glaring Tyson (complete with his infamous tribal face tat) front and center. As the story goes, the XXXL Box Logo tee that Tyson wore for the photoshoot was made exclusively for him to fit his muscular build. Nearly 20 years later, it remains one of the best Supreme photo tees of all time.

All of the Everlast Accessories

Year: 2008-2026

The most abundant, and obvious, nods to Jebbia’s love for boxing have come in the form of the various Everlast collabs that Supreme has released over the years. The first came in 2008, pairs of Everlast gloves and matching glove keychains adorned with Supreme logos. Future drops included more gloves, silk boxing robes, and a bright red speed bag. The most insane Everlast collab released in 2026, a regulation-sized boxing ring.

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Muhammad Ali Photo Tee

Year: 2016

After over a decade, Supreme revisited its Ali fandom for a photo tee and hoodie featuring a Polaroid of the fighter shot by Andy Warhol in 1977. While it was certainly the tamest of their Ali offerings, it was a nice way to honor the legend the year that he died and received well by fans. It was also released in official partnership with the Muhammad Ali estate and the Andy Warhol Foundation.

Muhammad Ali Zip-Up Shirt

Year: 2021

The last Ali-inspired piece from Supreme to date also happens to be one of the most unique. The brand released a short sleeve zip-up shirt covered in a collage of images, the largest being of the legendary fighter.

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MM6 Boxing Gloves and Punching Bag

Year: 2026

Martine Rose wasn’t the first designer to release some boxing gear with Supreme. In 2026, MM6 punctuated its second Supreme collab with a luxurious boxing gloves and a punching bag made of faux pony hair. While they can certainly be used practically, these certainly seem more appropriate as artful display pieces than true training gear.

Martine Rose “Mike Tyson” Collection

Year: 2026

Martine Rose’s second collab with Supreme is one of the highlights of Fall/Winter 2026. It’s centered around a series of pieces inspired by Tyson. A suede zip cardigan features an image of Tyson and his famous pet white tiger on the back. A zip-up hoodie covered in patches is a reference to a vintage satin jacket. There is a graphic tee featuring an iconic image of Tyson on the front alongside writing that mimics the LaMotta tee from ‘06. Rounding out the lineup is a pair of Nike Dunk Lows covered in an archival image of Tyson in the ring wearing his signature black trunks. While we have yet to be given messaging as to how Tyson relates to Rose and her work, the capsule-within-a-capsule is a well-executed addition to Supreme’s history of boxing fandom.

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