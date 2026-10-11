Charlamagne Tells EJ Johnson to Leave Rihanna Alone: 'There's Levels to This Queen Stuff'

Charlamagne tha God has some advice for EJ Johnson following his recent back-and-forth with Rihanna.

During the latest episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne weighed in on the tension between the fashion personality and the nine-time Grammy winner following their appearances at Paris Fashion Week.

While Charlamagne made it clear he has love for Johnson, he suggested that taking shots at Rihanna might not be the smartest move.

"EJ, now EJ, you know I love you, but you got to know your limitations," Charlamagne said. "There's certain thrones you can't throw rocks at, EJ, and Rihanna's one of them."

The radio personality continued by explaining why he believes Rihanna occupies a different level of celebrity status, especially when it comes to fashion and pop culture.