Supreme Fall/Winter 2026 is here. We already gave our first impressions yesterday. Now, it’s time to sort our our favorite pieces from the expansive collection.
From grail-level Jeff Hamilton leather jackets to luxury furniture to amazing new takes on essential items like double knees and flannels, these are our picks for the 10 best items from Supreme Fall/Winter 2026.
Shop New Arrivals on Complex.
Wildlife Camo Raglan LS Top
Is it fair to call this one a sleeper? Not necessarily. But this is definitely not going to get the same attention as some of the other hero items from this season. Woodland camo never goes out of style and a full camo long sleeve wouldn’t be very exciting. The contrasting cow print sleeves turned this one into a standout that we’ll be going after on drop week.
Champion Quilted Satin Varsity
Champion is one of Supreme’s longest standing collaborators. Dating back to 2010, the duo has put out some great items, most sweats and hoodies. We still want that paisley-lined hoodie from 2013 and teal hockey jersey from 2014. This new jacket might be one of the best Supreme x Champion items ever released. The quilted satin just makes this thing feel lux. And we always love a good script logo.
Vanson Leather Reversible Quilted Hooded Jacket
Vanson and Supreme are on a winning streak right now. The leathers are always going to hit, but our favorite Vanson x Supreme piece from Fall/Winter 2026 is actually this reversible jacket. The fleece side with the skull and crossbones on the back is cool, but we prefer the quilted side. Regardless of your preference, it’s hard to argue against two fire jackets for the price of one.
Appliqué Hooded Flannel Shirt
A flannel in the fall is a perfect item. However, it is admittedly pretty boring most of the time. The camo “94” and “Supreme” across the chest, courtesy of Angels Pond, elevated this one just enough to turn it into an immediate favorite from this season.
De Sede DS-600 Snake Sofa
Admittedly, we aren’t super up on the Swiss luxury furniture brand De Sede. But look at how lush this thing looks? They probably won’t make many of them and a 10-piece DS-600 Snake sofa sans Supreme branding runs around $15,000 at the bare minimum, but this thing is beautiful. Congratulations to the lucky few who will be able to flex this one in their living space or studio.
Nike Air Max 2001 Air Ecstasy
Supreme and Nike collaborations aren’t guaranteed hits, but when they get it right, they get it really right. This time, they are bringing back this obscure Air Max model from the dead. The Air Max 2001 Air Ecstasy just looks perfect in a red and white colorway. We’re excited to see the other ways they colored this one up when it drops in a few weeks, but this teaser was enough to sell us on it from the jump.
FDNY Hockey Jersey
Supreme has proven time and time again that it just knows how to cook up an incredible hockey jersey. The hot pink accents and Realtree camo body already make this one a neckbreaker, but the details are what really place this in the top tier of Supreme Fall/Winter 2026. The design is meant to honor FDNY Engine 55, one of the first two companies that arrived at Ground Zero on 9/11. There is the “55 jersey number. All of the numbering and lettering has the flame gradient. There is even a commemorative 9/11 patch on the chest. No notes.
Paneled Double Knee Painter Pant
Supreme’s bi-annual collections of pants are the best you can buy in streetwear right now. A big part of that is the constant designs from local designer YaTuSabe. For this season, he remixed classic double knee pants with some unique panels. There are certainly more exciting items, but sometimes the reliable staples that you will be rocking multiple times a week are more important.
Lambretta X300
Pretty much every accessory from Supreme Fall/Winter 2026 is a home run. If you ask us, none are better than this chromed-out Lambretta scooter. Imagine whipping this around your neighborhood and pretending you are basking in the glory of the Italian countryside? Like a lot of Supreme’s most outrageous accessories, this will be nearly impossible to actually own and run you a couple thousand dollars if you manage to get one, but that won’t stop us from appreciating its greatness.
Jeff Hamilton Box Logo Leather Jacket
Sometimes the obvious choice is still the right choice. This amalgamation of some of the greatest Box Logos of all time would have been an incredible collector’s item, no matter what. Tack on the fact that it’s a leather jacket made by the legendary Jeff Hamilton and limited to only 38 pieces, it instantly becomes an all-time Supreme grail.