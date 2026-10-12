Kelly Clarkson Calls Brooklyn Shop a 'Liar' After It Claims $15,000 Item Wasn't for Sale

The singer shared an apparent price tag as evidence and called the shop rude and dishonest, while Art of Play said her post unleashed millions of followers on the small business.

Clarkson rejected that explanation, saying an employee quoted her a $15,000 price and condescendingly offered something “comparable” after judging whether she could afford it.

Art of Play says Molly, the singing and dancing mechanical bird Kelly Clarkson wanted to buy, is permanently attached to its wall and was never for sale.

The Brooklyn shop that Kelly Clarkson accused of giving her the Pretty Woman treatment is sharing its side of the story, claiming the singer wanted to purchase an item that was never for sale. However, Clarkson isn't buying the explanation and is now accusing the business of lying about what happened. On Sunday (Oct. 11), Art of Play issued a statement on Instagram addressing Clarkson's viral complaint about her experience at the store. According to the business, the item at the center of the controversy was a one-of-a-kind mechanical bird named Molly, permanently attached to a wall. "Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn't for sale," the store explained. "However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop."

Clarkson quickly responded to the store's statement on X, disputing its claim that the bird was never available for purchase. According to the singer, an employee told her the item cost $15,000 before offering to find something comparable. "Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with," Clarkson wrote. She continued, "So the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone 'yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.'" Clarkson wasn't finished, adding, "That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it."

The singer also shared an image appearing to show a $15,000 price tag for the bird, further challenging the store's explanation. The back-and-forth began after Clarkson took to X on Saturday (Oct. 10) to accuse the Brooklyn business of making assumptions about her financial status. "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn't afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," Clarkson wrote. She continued, "Wow, dude. You're an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y'all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts' character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out." Clarkson's reference to the 1990 film pointed to the famous scene in which employees dismiss Julia Roberts' character at a luxury boutique because of her appearance.

Art of Play also addressed the backlash it received after Clarkson shared her experience with millions of followers in its statement. "Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store," the shop wrote. The controversy prompted some of Clarkson's supporters to leave negative reviews on the business's Yelp and Facebook pages. Art of Play initially declined to comment when contacted by media on Saturday. The store later shared a positive customer testimonial praising its employees before deleting the post. Social media users have since debated the situation, with some defending Clarkson and others questioning whether her public criticism was fair to a small business. Clarkson also pushed back against the suggestion that her criticism was unfair because Art of Play is a small business.

"And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things," she wrote. "I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business." She added, "It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception." Meanwhile, the store ended its statement with a reference to one of Clarkson's biggest hits. "As a talented popular singer once said 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.'" Clarkson ended her response with a message of her own, making it clear that she still likes the shop's concept despite her experience.

"Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t."