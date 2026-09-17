Mike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Mike Tyson confronts a past defined by being “addicted to chaos” in the first look at TYSON, a new four-part docuseries set to hit Netflix in October.

“I lived like a rat on the street all my life,” the former pro boxer says early into the two-minute trailer, released Thursday (Sept. 17). “Next thing you know, I’m the biggest shit in the world.”

From there, we’re given an overview of what to expect from the series, directed by Floyd Russ. Throughout, Tyson seems hell-bent on vulnerability, though he appears to reach his limit with one admission.