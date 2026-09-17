Mike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Mike Tyson confronts a past defined by being “addicted to chaos” in the first look at TYSON, a new four-part docuseries set to hit Netflix in October.
“I lived like a rat on the street all my life,” the former pro boxer says early into the two-minute trailer, released Thursday (Sept. 17). “Next thing you know, I’m the biggest shit in the world.”
From there, we’re given an overview of what to expect from the series, directed by Floyd Russ. Throughout, Tyson seems hell-bent on vulnerability, though he appears to reach his limit with one admission.
“This is the dark side of me,” he says. “That’s just who I became, addicted to chaos.”
Asked why, Tyson declines to go deeper, telling the interviewer they’re “making this difficult” for him.
In another highlight, the two-time Sugar Ray Robinson Award winner is seen wiping away tears while asking aloud, “Why did I put myself through this bullshit?”
TYSON launches Oct. 13 on Netflix. Catch the trailer up top.