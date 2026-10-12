Supreme and Nike have reconnected on a new sneaker project this fall. This time, the duo is bringing in designer Martine Rose for a three-way Dunk collab dropping soon.

The Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low highlights boxing legend Mike Tyson’s title win against Trevor Berbick in 1986, when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. The sneaker itself sports a predominantly black-based color scheme, with a graphic of Tyson from the match printed on the side panels. Gold-colored “Supreme Martine” branding appears on the heel counter, and co-branding on the insoles.