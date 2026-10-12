Sneakers

Mike Tyson Featured on Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk

The Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low releases this week.

Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low
The Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low releases this week. Via Supreme

Supreme and Nike have reconnected on a new sneaker project this fall. This time, the duo is bringing in designer Martine Rose for a three-way Dunk collab dropping soon.

The Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low highlights boxing legend Mike Tyson’s title win against Trevor Berbick in 1986, when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. The sneaker itself sports a predominantly black-based color scheme, with a graphic of Tyson from the match printed on the side panels. Gold-colored “Supreme Martine” branding appears on the heel counter, and co-branding on the insoles.

In addition to the sneakers, the Martine Rose x Supreme collection includes multiple jackets, sweatshirts, a jersey, jeans, T-shirts, beanies, a mini duffle bag, and a JBL speaker.

The Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low and the rest of the collection releases on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Supreme.com and at Supreme stores. The release in Asia will take place on Oct. 17.

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