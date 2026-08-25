Mike Tyson Serves Up Floyd Mayweather Fight Update at Sugar Factory: ‘I Believe It’s Still On’

Tyson shared the update while promoting Sugar Factory at Home’s new Beef and Cheese Protein Sliders, which pack 18 to 20 grams of protein per serving.

The matchup remains listed as “2026 - TBD” despite medical clearance for Tyson to fight as early as September following his broken hand.

Mike Tyson says his injured hand is “doing great” and that he believes his postponed exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather is still on.

Mike Tyson went to Times Square to sell sliders. Naturally, the conversation ended up back in the ring. While debuting Sugar Factory at Home's new Protein Sliders on August 21, the former undisputed heavyweight champion sat down with Bloomberg Television's The Close and offered a fresh update on his postponed exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. “My hand is doing great now,” Tyson told host Romaine Bostick when asked about the injury that derailed the matchup earlier this year. “I believe it’s still on. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tyson also revealed that he recently crossed paths with Mayweather and came away impressed. “I saw the champ the other day. He looked good,” he said. But when asked whether Mayweather looked quite as good as he did, the 60-year-old didn't miss a beat: “Well, I don't think so, but he did look good.” The two fighters first announced plans for the exhibition in September 2025, with Tyson warning at the time that stepping into the ring with him would be “detrimental” to Mayweather’s health. By March, those plans had hit a snag when Tyson appeared for an interview wearing a cast on his right hand.

He initially brushed the injury off as “just a little sprain.” Two months later, promoters revealed Tyson was recovering from a broken hand suffered in training and postponed the fight until the fall. The injury later surfaced in court filings tied to promoter CSI Sports’ ongoing dispute with Mayweather. A note from Tyson’s doctor stated that the fracture kept him from being medically cleared to fight in May. In a supplemental declaration, the doctor said the injury “does not prevent” Tyson from fighting Mayweather in September. September is now around the corner, though, and there’s still no official date. Tyson’s website currently lists the Mayweather matchup simply as “2026 - TBD.” While the fight remains stuck in TBD territory, the Hall of Famer’s business calendar has been considerably more active. He joined Sugar Factory at Home as a brand ambassador in April when the famously over-the-top restaurant brand brought its Rainbow Sliders to grocery store freezers. At the time, Tyson called the partnership a “no-brainer” and joked that the colorful sliders and collectible rubber ducks were “just as bold and iconic as my face tattoo.” Now comes the brand’s new Protein Sliders, available in Beef and Cheese varieties.

According to Sugar Factory, each serving packs 18 to 20 grams of protein, contains no artificial colorants or seed oils and can be ready in under two minutes. The brand says the sliders are beginning to roll out at retailers across the Northeast, with a broader expansion to follow.

Sliders aside, Tyson isn’t straying too far from boxing. The third Mike Tyson Invitational, his showcase for rising amateur fighters, is already set for Oct. 24, though a venue has yet to be announced.