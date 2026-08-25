Sports

Mike Tyson Serves Up Floyd Mayweather Fight Update at Sugar Factory: ‘I Believe It’s Still On’

Protein Sliders were on the menu at Sugar Factory, but the 60-year-old still had Mayweather on the brain as he offered a fresh update on their delayed fight.

Mike Tyson attends the "We2Matter" annual fundraiser gala at the Taglyan Complex on August 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Mike Tyson says his injured hand is “doing great” and that he believes his postponed exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather is still on.
  • The matchup remains listed as “2026 - TBD” despite medical clearance for Tyson to fight as early as September following his broken hand.
  • Tyson shared the update while promoting Sugar Factory at Home’s new Beef and Cheese Protein Sliders, which pack 18 to 20 grams of protein per serving.

Mike Tyson went to Times Square to sell sliders. Naturally, the conversation ended up back in the ring.

While debuting Sugar Factory at Home's new Protein Sliders on August 21, the former undisputed heavyweight champion sat down with Bloomberg Television's The Close and offered a fresh update on his postponed exhibition with Floyd Mayweather.

“My hand is doing great now,” Tyson told host Romaine Bostick when asked about the injury that derailed the matchup earlier this year. “I believe it’s still on. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tyson also revealed that he recently crossed paths with Mayweather and came away impressed. “I saw the champ the other day. He looked good,” he said. But when asked whether Mayweather looked quite as good as he did, the 60-year-old didn't miss a beat: “Well, I don't think so, but he did look good.”

The two fighters first announced plans for the exhibition in September 2025, with Tyson warning at the time that stepping into the ring with him would be “detrimental” to Mayweather’s health. By March, those plans had hit a snag when Tyson appeared for an interview wearing a cast on his right hand.

He initially brushed the injury off as “just a little sprain.” Two months later, promoters revealed Tyson was recovering from a broken hand suffered in training and postponed the fight until the fall.

The injury later surfaced in court filings tied to promoter CSI Sports’ ongoing dispute with Mayweather. A note from Tyson’s doctor stated that the fracture kept him from being medically cleared to fight in May. In a supplemental declaration, the doctor said the injury “does not prevent” Tyson from fighting Mayweather in September.

September is now around the corner, though, and there’s still no official date. Tyson’s website currently lists the Mayweather matchup simply as “2026 - TBD.”

While the fight remains stuck in TBD territory, the Hall of Famer’s business calendar has been considerably more active. He joined Sugar Factory at Home as a brand ambassador in April when the famously over-the-top restaurant brand brought its Rainbow Sliders to grocery store freezers. At the time, Tyson called the partnership a “no-brainer” and joked that the colorful sliders and collectible rubber ducks were “just as bold and iconic as my face tattoo.”

Now comes the brand’s new Protein Sliders, available in Beef and Cheese varieties.

According to Sugar Factory, each serving packs 18 to 20 grams of protein, contains no artificial colorants or seed oils and can be ready in under two minutes. The brand says the sliders are beginning to roll out at retailers across the Northeast, with a broader expansion to follow.

Sliders aside, Tyson isn’t straying too far from boxing. The third Mike Tyson Invitational, his showcase for rising amateur fighters, is already set for Oct. 24, though a venue has yet to be announced.

Related Stories

Mike Tyson, IShowSpeed, and Ray J are pictured. Tyson and Ray J wear white suits, while Speed holds a microphone.
Sports

Mike Tyson Proposes Ray J Fight to IShowSpeed: 'Think You Can Handle Him?'

Tyson believes IShowSpeed should get in the ring for a celebrity boxing match against Ray J.

Joe Price37 days ago
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao Fight Postponed Due to Ongoing Legal Issues
Sports

Floyd Mayweather's Legal Troubles Put Rematch Against Manny Pacquiao on Hold

Contract disputes, felony charges and a multimillion-dollar tax lien have thrown Floyd Mayweather's latest blockbuster fight into limbo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Floyd Mayweather's Fight Against Mike Zambidis in Greece Called Off Following $4.65M Lawsuit
Sports

Floyd Mayweather’s Athens Comeback Axed by $4.65M Tyson–Pacquiao Lawsuit

A last-minute court move over a $4.65M deal with Tyson and Pacquiao halted Mayweather’s Athens comeback. Here’s how the lawsuit unraveled fight night.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
MusicBeyoncé and Eminem Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Posts
3
BetsIs Puka Nacua Suspended For NFL Week 1?
4
StyleTate McRae Stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2026 'Feel the Fit' Denim Campaign
5
BetsSports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
6
SneakersSupreme x Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy, Awake NY x Air Jordan 6, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App