Here's the First Look at Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in 'Miami Vice '85'

With production now underway, Universal Pictures has unveiled the first look at Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in Miami Vice ‘85. In a pair of posts on Instagram, Universal Pictures shared promotional shots showing Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs and Butler as Sonny Crockett in the upcoming reboot, which is being helmed by F1 director Joseph Kosinski and Nightcrawler writer-director Dan Gilroy. Jordan is taking on the role of Tubbs, who was originally portrayed by Philip Michael Thomas in the TV series and Jamie Foxx in the 2006 Michael Mann-directed film.

Butler, meanwhile, is Crockett, who was previously portrayed by Don Johnson in the series and Colin Farrell in the 2006 film.

Filming kicked off in Wayne, New Jersey, earlier this month. The movie is also scheduled to shoot in New York City and Miami. The cast of the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2028, is rounded out by Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, Andrew Schulz, Walton Goggins, André Holland, Michael Irby, and John Leguizamo, among others.