Music

Tobe Nwigwe Bridges the Gap With New Album and High-Energy Busta Rhymes Collab

The rapper's new album, 'The Bridge,' also includes appearances from Paul Wall, Sia, Scarface, and a whole host of others.

(L-R) Tobe Nwigwe and Busta Rhymes.
YouTube/Tobe Nwigwe

Key Takeaways

  • Tobe Nwigwe connects his Houston upbringing and Nigerian roots on The Bridge, a 12-track album featuring Paul Wall, Sia, Scarface, Labrinth, and Fat Nwigwe.
  • Busta Rhymes delivers a high-energy appearance on standout single "CHINEKE," which opens the album.
  • The colorful "CHINEKE" video pairs Nwigwe's regal performance shots with a fisheye close-up of Busta that recalls his classic "Everything Remains Raw" visual.

Tobe Nwigwe has returned with a new album — and it's jam-packed with superstar features including a high-energy performance from Busta Rhymes.

On Friday (October 9), Nwigwe dropped off The Bridge, a 12-track LP that bridges the cultural and geographical gap between his hometown of Houston and his Nigerian roots.

The album sees him team up with Paul Wall, Sia, Scarface, Labrinth, as well as his wife Fat Nwigwe, among others. The collaboration that stands out most, though, is on new single, "CHINEKE," which features Busta Rhymes.

Arriving alongside a colorful and creative set of visuals (watch above) that sees Nwigwe doing what he does best — delivering his bars from a variety of regal stances — it also captures Busta from a very familiar vantage point.

The legendary rapper's almost fisheye lens close-up in the back of Nwigwe's whip, complete with the darkened contrast, looks like a throwback to his classic "Everything Remains Raw" video.

Check out Tobe Nwigwe's The Bridge here.

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