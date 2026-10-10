Tobe Nwigwe Bridges the Gap With New Album and High-Energy Busta Rhymes Collab

Tobe Nwigwe has returned with a new album — and it's jam-packed with superstar features including a high-energy performance from Busta Rhymes.

On Friday (October 9), Nwigwe dropped off The Bridge, a 12-track LP that bridges the cultural and geographical gap between his hometown of Houston and his Nigerian roots.

The album sees him team up with Paul Wall, Sia, Scarface, Labrinth, as well as his wife Fat Nwigwe, among others. The collaboration that stands out most, though, is on new single, "CHINEKE," which features Busta Rhymes.