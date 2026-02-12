35 Black Athletes Who Changed the World

Sport (Years Played): Baseball (1963-1977)

Dick Allen was one of the first MLB player who spoke out against racism and the power struggle for players in white owned organizations. Allen was the first black player on the Philadelphia Phillies and won the NL Rookie of the Year in 1964. That same year, the Phillies staged one of the biggest collapses in baseball history, losing 10 straight games to drop the pennant to the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite stellar numbers, many Philadelphia fans and media members blamed Allen.

The young star would go on to appear in seven All-Star games during his career, but controversy often followed him. After his rookie season, he got into a fist fight with white teammate Frank Thomas who reportedly made racist remarks toward Allen. Thomas was released from the team after teammates said he swung his bat at Allen during their confrontation. This created animosity from fans and media members who believed Allen caused Thomas to lose his job. Allen was eventually traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1969 in a trade that saw Curt Flood refuse to report to the Phillies.