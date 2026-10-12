Supreme AW26 Collection Features Martine Rose-Designed Mike Tyson Tribute Hoodie

Key Takeaways
- Supreme's new Martine Rose Fall 2026 collaboration includes a Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt that pairs a Palestine flag graphic with an image of Mike Tyson.
- The Supreme Drops account @dropsdotgg flagged the detail on Monday, noting the Palestine flag replaced an Israeli flag from the original artwork, calling the swap "heartwarming."
- The wider Supreme/Martine Rose capsule spans outerwear, denim, accessories, a JBL Partybox speaker, and a co-branded Nike Dunk Low, releasing Thursday, October 15, with Asia following October 17.
A Martine Rose-designed Supreme hoodie dedicated to Mike Tyson also prominently features the Palestinian flag.
On Monday (Oct. 12), the famed streetwear brand announced its Fall 2026 collection, which includes the aforementioned hoodie. It comes in blue and black and contains a multiple emblems on the backside. Among the UK’s Union Flag, the American Flag, the Canadian flag and flags representing other nations sits the Palestinian flag. Martine Rose previously showcased Palestine in her standalone brand in a limited run of Artists for Aid t-shirts.
The Fall 2026 capsule features a wider release spanning outwear, cardigans, sweatshirts, beanies, footwear and more.
Heavy outwear, like the Jeff Hamilton Shearling Coat and a Patchwork Labels Leather Jacket, are highlights of the collection, along with the Patchwork Leather Jean, Hockey Jersey, Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt and other apparel meant to keep buyers cozy for autumn.
Accessories are also present in the drop, including a custom oversized JBL speaker with a ‘MRS’ logo to represent Martine Rose Supreme, a Shearling Mini Duffle Bag, and a special Nike Dunk Low release with an image of Tyson securing a knockout victory.
The full collection will be available beginning Oct. 15, followed by a release in Asia on Oct. 17.