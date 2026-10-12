Supreme AW26 Collection Features Martine Rose-Designed Mike Tyson Tribute Hoodie

On Monday (Oct. 12), the famed streetwear brand announced its Fall 2026 collection, which includes the aforementioned hoodie. It comes in blue and black and contains a multiple emblems on the backside. Among the UK’s Union Flag, the American Flag, the Canadian flag and flags representing other nations sits the Palestinian flag. Martine Rose previously showcased Palestine in her standalone brand in a limited run of Artists for Aid t-shirts .

The Fall 2026 capsule features a wider release spanning outwear, cardigans, sweatshirts, beanies, footwear and more.

Heavy outwear, like the Jeff Hamilton Shearling Coat and a Patchwork Labels Leather Jacket, are highlights of the collection, along with the Patchwork Leather Jean, Hockey Jersey, Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt and other apparel meant to keep buyers cozy for autumn.

Accessories are also present in the drop, including a custom oversized JBL speaker with a ‘MRS’ logo to represent Martine Rose Supreme, a Shearling Mini Duffle Bag, and a special Nike Dunk Low release with an image of Tyson securing a knockout victory.

The full collection will be available beginning Oct. 15, followed by a release in Asia on Oct. 17.