Some of September’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and More

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

While many of us wish we were famous enough to get jewelry gifted by Drake , we’ll have to settle on receiving more humble gifts from our loved ones. Regardless, we can’t help but ogle at the ridiculous pieces of jewelry our favorite celebrities have purchased for themselves or others. Truly, the lifestyles of the rich and famous will never fail to amuse us. But one day, maybe we’ll be able to blow our entire life savings on an iced-out AP like Shedeur Sanders . But for now, we’ll just look and dream.