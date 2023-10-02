Some of September’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and More
Ice Spice's Dunkin' "Munchkins" chain, Doja Cat's new grills, and other big celebrity jewelry purchases are highlighted in this monthly round-up.
While many of us wish we were famous enough to get jewelry gifted by Drake, we’ll have to settle on receiving more humble gifts from our loved ones. Regardless, we can’t help but ogle at the ridiculous pieces of jewelry our favorite celebrities have purchased for themselves or others. Truly, the lifestyles of the rich and famous will never fail to amuse us. But one day, maybe we’ll be able to blow our entire life savings on an iced-out AP like Shedeur Sanders. But for now, we’ll just look and dream.
Some of the highlights from the past month included Ice Spice’s “Munchkins” chain from Dunkin', Whoopi Goldberg flexing a piece inspired by the folding chair used in the viral Alabama boat brawl, Doja Cat’s custom grills by Gabby Elan, and more. Take a closer look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from September 2023 below.
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy