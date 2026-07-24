Vetements

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Kai Cenat on the left wears a black hoodie and pants, Luka Sabbat wears a long black coat and glasses, and Ye on the right wears black sunglasses and a t-shirt.
Style

Kai Cenat, Luka Sabbat Discuss Kanye West's Fashion Influence: 'He Always Pushed the Boundaries'

"His hands have touched more or less everything that's happened in fashion," Luka argued.

Trace William Cowen139 days ago
J. Cole posing with a fan while wearing a hoodie that reads, "I'm Retired (This is as dressed up as I get)."
Style

J. Cole Seen Wearing ‘I’m Retired’ Vetements Hoodie

J. Cole has often flirted with the idea of retiring after releasing his long-awaited album 'The Fall Off.'

Joe Price499 days ago
A man with glasses, a beard, and a hooded jacket, wearing a Balenciaga cap, sitting in a dimly lit area.
Style

Demna Appointed Artistic Director of Gucci: 'A New Chapter'

Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault says Demna's "creative power" is what Gucci needs right now.

Trace William Cowen500 days ago
Style

Demna's Younger Brother Guram Gvasalia Speaks Out: 'Now It Is My Time'

In a new interview with 'The New York Times,' Guram Gvasalia, ccreative director of Vetements, shares why he next up in fashion.

tara mahadevan1115 days ago
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Ulta
Style

Rihanna's Best Pregnancy Looks

With the recent news of Rihanna giving birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky, we decided to take a look back at some of her best pregnancy looks.

ItsSNewOK1527 days ago
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demna
Style

Demna Gvasalia Awarded Medal of Honor by President of Georgia

The president said the Balenciaga creative director, Vetements co-founder, and frequent Kanye West collaborator is a "model for the next generation."

Trace William Cowen1762 days ago
ye
Music

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Not Back Together Despite Surprise 'Donda' Appearance

Kanye West staged his third and rumored-to-be-final 'Donda' event in his hometown of Chicago late Thursday night, complete with a Kim Kardashian appearance.

Trace William Cowen1794 days ago
Vetements Burger
Style

Vetements Rolls Out Its Own Vegetarian Burger

The luxury brand has launched a fast food combo meal with logo-heavy sustainable packaging. The burger is available exclusively at KM20 in Moscow.

Joshua Espinoza1927 days ago
black af netflix kenya barris wardrobe
Style

The Story Behind Kenya Barris’ Flossy Wardrobe on Netflix’s ‘#blackAF’

Kenya Barris and Michelle Cole break down his wardrobe on Netflix's ‘#blackAF.’

Aria Hughes2286 days ago
vetements
Style

Demna Gvasalia to Exit Vetements

"New ventures" are ahead for Demna, who said over the weekend that he's accomplished his goals for the brand.

Trace William Cowen2505 days ago
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supreme logo
Style

Birkenstock Executives Suggest Supreme Is Only Concerned With Logos

Birkenstock's CEO and chief sales officer reiterated their decision to pass up on a Supreme collab.

Hannah Lifshutz2607 days ago
Vetements x Reebok FW 19 Runner (White)
Sneakers

Reebok Is Releasing More Dirty Runners With Vetements

At Paris Fashion Week, Vetements' Fall/Winter 2019 collection included a new Reebok collaboration based around the footwear brand's Premier Running line.

Riley Jones2745 days ago
Supreme x LV
Style

Birkenstock CEO on Turning Down Supreme Collab: 'This Is Just Prostitution'

The footwear brand's CEO says he rejected Supreme's offer simply because Birkenstock didn't need it. The company also reportedly turned down a collaboration with Vetements.

Joshua Espinoza2895 days ago
This is a photo of Kim Kardashian.
Style

Kim Kardashian's Kid Supply Gets Called Out for Ripping Off Clothing Designers

A representative for Kid Supply said the pieces in question aren't rip-offs; they're "homages."

Joshua Espinoza3153 days ago

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