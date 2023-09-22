‘The Shedeur Effect’: The Story Behind Shedeur Sanders' Viral Custom Watch

Some people have confused Shedeur’s watch for a Rolex. It’s actually a customized stainless steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 that has been flooded with 30 carats of VVS diamonds. It’s made by Saki Mihalakos, the owner of the Jacksonville-based jewelry company Saki Diamonds . While Mihalakos wouldn’t give the exact amount, he said the custom is valued around $70,000 (this particular Royal Oak retails for $27,800 before the diamonds are added). Shedeur purchased the watch back in 2022, when he was still playing at Jackson State. At the time, it was just another piece to add to the collection. Now it has become part of his trademark celebration.

“That's my watch on his wrist. He's out there shining. But he puts in the work. He deserves it,” says Mihalakos. “It's beautiful to see my piece on that stage, but it doesn't happen like that as if you're not good to that person. I’m grateful to be a part of that.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Shedeur has a bit of extra swagger on the field. His father, Deion Sanders, helped usher in that type of braggadocio throughout his playing career in the ‘90s and became known for his off-the-field style. He’s still doing it today. His “Prime 21” sunglasses recently brought in over $4.5 million in sales . As the saying coined by Deion goes, “If you look good, you feel good; if you feel good, you play good; if you play good, they pay good.”

Shedeur’s flashy celebration is just one of the elements that has turned the University of Colorado football program into one of the most captivating things in sports right now. The transformation has been taking shape ever since Deion (Coach Prime) signed on to be the team’s head coach in December 2022. Folsom Field in Boulder has become a cultural hot spot. Just last week, we saw Lil Wayne walk the team out while performing “Sky’s the Limit,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visit the locker room, and Offset pump up the crowd on the sidelines. The team is off to a 3-0 start that has catapulted the Buffalos from an unranked team to start the season to number 19 in the country heading into week four.

“It’s the Prime Effect, man,” says Mihalakos. “It starts with Coach Prime and it trickles down.”