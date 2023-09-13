Ice Spice, Self-Proclaimed ‘Dunkin’ Girl,’ Joins Ben Affleck in Commercial for New Munchkins Drink

Ben Affleck, connoisseur of coffee and cinema, has recruited Ice Spice into the Dunkin’ clique.

As MTV Video Music Awards viewers saw on Tuesday night, the two star in a new ad for the brand that sees Affleck enlisting Spice for help in developing a new drink flavor.

"Things at Dunkin’ are going well. Big promotion," Affleck tells the camera in the 30-second spot, as seen above. "They made me brand ambassador."

Joining Spice at a table, the Oscar winner points to the need for authenticity in the drink name, seemingly missing the obvious reasons why he’s definitely found an ideal collaborator for this particular endeavor.

“I’m a Dunkin’ girl,” Spice tells him. “My fans are the Munchkins.”