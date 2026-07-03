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Avianne and Co.'s Joe Avianne talks about all of the custom pieces that the jewelry family created for the Wave God.Mike DeStefano
From Eliantte to Alex Moss, these are the individuals making the best custom jewelry right now.Mike DeStefano
Ice Spice's Dunkin' "Munchkins" chain, Doja Cat's new grills, and other big celebrity jewelry purchases are highlighted in this monthly round-up.Lei Takanashi
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Some of November’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Kim Kardashian, Tee Grizzley, Verdy, and More
Post Malone's $500,000 pinky ring, Verdy's Vick x Girls Don't Cry chain by Alex Moss, Kim Kardashian's Gabby elan grills, and more in this monthly round up.Lei Takanashi