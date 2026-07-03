Diamonds

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North West
Style

North West Celebrates 'N0rth4evr' With Alex Moss Chain

The 12-year-old's debut EP arrived on Friday.

tara mahadevan78 days ago
Jacob & Co.
Style

Jacob & Co. Illuminates With In-House Patented Angel Cut With 37 Facets

The one-of-a-kind patented diamond cut contains 37 carefully engineered facets.

Jaelani Turner-Williams122 days ago
Two images showcasing jewelry. Left: A person wearing silver rings, bracelets, and necklaces with a metallic top. Right: A person wearing gold chains and a ring with an orange garment.
Style

Billie Eilish and Finneas Partner With John Hardy for 'JH Lovestruck' Jewelry Line

The Grammy-winning sibling duo helped launch a sustainable line of lab-grown diamonds.

Alex Ocho292 days ago
Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025.
Music

Drake Shows Off Iced-Out 'Beauty and the Beast' Cogsworth Chain

His latest piece is inspired by the late Virgil Abloh's Lumière chain.

Jose Martinez369 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Earns His 10th Diamond Certification, Most of Any Artist Ever

"Hold On, We’re Going Home" and "Best I Ever Had" are certified RIAA Diamond.

Trey Alston412 days ago
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Heidi Klum in a black dress, smiling at an event, with people and flowers in the background.
Style

Heidi Klum Wears $10 Million Necklace to 2025 Met Gala: 'People Probably Think It’s Not Real'

"I keep touching it—is it still there?" joked Klum about the Lorraine Schwartz jewel strung on fishing wire.

Alex Ocho439 days ago
Rick Harrison and Angie Polushkin
Pop Culture

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Proposes to Girlfriend Angie Polushkin

The couple have been dating for about a year.

tara mahadevan498 days ago
Lil Yachty wearing a red beanie and glasses, showing his diamond grill, with stadium seats in the background.
Style

Lil Yachty on His Diamonds Amid Jalen Hurts Comparisons to Rappers: 'My Sh*t Gone Hit'

The internet has been debating about who has the better jewelry: athletes or rappers.

tara mahadevan536 days ago
meg thee stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off New Johnny Dang Grills in Song Teaser

The Houston hottie recently dropped off her third studio album, 'Megan.'

tara mahadevan658 days ago
Kodak Black performs shirtless on stage, holding a microphone, with a black vest flying in the air behind him
Music

Kodak Black Gets Custom Made Iced-Out Black and Mild Tips

The tips were created by the jewelry company TraxNYC.

tara mahadevan725 days ago
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Patrick Mahomes in football uniform, wearing a "Super Bowl Champions" cap, smiles while holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy on a podium
Sports

Whoops: Kansas City Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl Rings Feature Obvious Typo

The ring mistakenly lists the Dolphins as the seventh seed, when Miami was actually the sixth seed in last year's playoffs.

Brad Callas763 days ago
Side-by-side images; left image shows a man in a patterned jacket and necklace, while the right image features a man in a denim jacket with patches
Style

Johnny Dang Recreated Iconic G-Unit Spinner Chain for Drake’s “Family Matters” Video

The jeweler also gifted Drizzy an iced-out pair of grills as a "welcome to Houston" present.

Mark Elibert804 days ago
Three crystal-encrusted pendants featuring animated characters from The Fairly OddParents
Style

Luh Tyler Got Iced-Out Timmy Turner and Other 'Fairly OddParents' Characters From Icebox

The 18-year-old is paying tribute to the Nickelodeon cartoon in an expensive way.

Jaelani Turner-Williams858 days ago
Man in fur coat and sunglasses, photographers in background
Style

Yeat's New Ring by Alex Moss Features a Meteorite Fragment

The piece of jewelry comes straight from the cosmos.

tara mahadevan869 days ago
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Style

North West Debuts New Diamond-Encrusted Grill as Kanye Shares His New Piece

Kanye West's eldest child was stuntin' like her daddy in a new TikTok.

Jaelani Turner-Williams912 days ago

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