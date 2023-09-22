Doja Cat Unleashes New Album 'Scarlet'

The follow-up to Doja Cat's Planet Her is finally here.
The 15-track Scarlet album sees Doja return to her more hip-hop-oriented roots and includes the previously released singles "Paint the Town Red," "Demons," and "Attention," plus brand new tracks like “Fuck the Girls (FTG),” “Love Life,” and “Skull and Bones.”
The 27-year-old also debuted her music video for "Agora Hills" at midnight, as well as something called "The Scarlet Experience." Check those out below.
Back in June, Doja announced she would support the release of Scarlet with her first-ever arena tour.
She will be joined by guests Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates of the tour, which kicks off on Halloween.
Prior to the release of Scarlet, the album invited controversy after it appeared as though the Dusty Ray-created cover art was almost identical to that of German metal band Chaver's album Of Gloom, which was scheduled to drop the same day as Scarlet. She later replaced the cover after it was pointed out by fans. The newer artwork is based on a gouache watercolor painting entitled Venatrix, as shown on Ray's website.
Listen to Scarlet via Spotify here, and Apple Music here.