Doja Cat Unleashes New Album 'Scarlet'

The follow-up to Doja Cat's Planet Her is finally here.

The 15-track Scarlet album sees Doja return to her more hip-hop-oriented roots and includes the previously released singles "Paint the Town Red," "Demons," and "Attention," plus brand new tracks like “Fuck the Girls (FTG),” “Love Life,” and “Skull and Bones.”

The 27-year-old also debuted her music video for "Agora Hills" at midnight, as well as something called "The Scarlet Experience." Check those out below.