Jewelry

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Drake and Kyle Forgeard
Style

Drake Gives YouTuber Kyle Forgeard a Richard Mille Watch for His Birthday

Forgeard was shocked and said that he couldn't accept it.

Trey Alston5 days ago
Adrien Broner in a lively party scene, wearing a patterned outfit, smiling and holding a drink, surrounded by colorful lights and people.
Sports

Adrien Broner Reflects on Spending $9 Million on Jewelry and Losing It All

Broner details the lavish purchases, lost pieces, and financial lessons he learned while discussing money, fame, and maturity on ‘One Night with Steiny.’

Mark Elibert45 days ago
Two models on a runway, one in a yellow floral dress, the other in a pale blue gown, both wearing elaborate necklaces and earrings.
Style

Dior Joaillerie Unveils New Diorissima Collection: Get a Closer Look

The latest from Victoire de Castellane features 141 total creations.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
Alex Moss' diamond-encrusted take on a piece from Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak collaboration with Swatch.
Style

Alex Moss Blings Out Piece From Audemars Piguet's 'Royal Pop' Collection

The jewelry designer brought his iced-out touch to AP's collaboration with Swatch.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
(L-R) Akademiks and Drake.
Music

Akademiks Chooses Dinner With Drake Over $1 Million, Shares Video of OVO Chain Moment

Check out the moment Drizzy surprised the streamer with a diamond OVO chain.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
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Lizzo performs during the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026.
Style

Lizzo Wears Dress With Nipple Ring Necklace for amfAR Gala Cannes Performance

Lizzo delivered a memorable look by donning an extravagant necklace attached to the nipples of her blue dress.

Jose Martinez57 days ago
Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone, with a purple-lit background.
Music

Drake Debuts Custom ‘Iceman’ Owl Chain by Alex Moss in "National Treasures" Video

Celebrity jeweler Alex Moss designed the diamond-covered owl chain Drake wore during his 'Iceman' rollout visuals.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
A$AP Rocky at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.
Style

ASAP Rocky Wears Briony Raymond Cigarette Box to Met Gala in Collaboration With His Jewelry Brand

Handcrafted by New York City jeweler Briony Raymond, the piece was in collaboration with Rocky's Pavē Niteō.

Jaelani Turner-Williams72 days ago
Peewee Longway wearing a peach cap, sunglasses, and a cream hoodie with a large chain necklace, standing indoors with others in the background.
Music

Peewee Longway Jewelry For Sale in U.S. Marshals Auction After Federal Plea

Seized pieces linked to the rapper are listed online as he awaits sentencing.

Mark Elibert72 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala together
Style

Rihanna's 2026 Met Gala Look Is a Maison Margiela Mashup Two Years in the Making

The singer pulled from Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 Looks 9 and 31 to build one of the night's most talked-about appearances.

Abel Shifferaw74 days ago
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A hand with silver rings and a bracelet, holding cash. The person wears a leather jacket.
Style

Hatton Labs Jewelry: How to Buy

The London-born brand's bracelets, chains, rings, and pendants are now available on Complex.

Complex Staff82 days ago
Kim Kardashian's Ex-Stylist Announces New Jewelry Line at Saks Fifth Avenue
Style

Celebrity Stylist Pilar Scratch Is Launching a Jewelry Line at Saks Fifth Avenue

From Patricia Field’s studio to Saks Fifth Avenue, Pilar Scratch is bringing her jewelry line, Maison Pilar, to retail.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
alexross/Instagram
Style

Alex Moss Designed an Iced-Out Tech Deck Dude for Xaviersobased

The chain, worth $220K, was designed to look like the East Coast rapper.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago

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