LeBron James’ Recent Tunnel Outfits Reference an Important Part of His History

The NBA Playoffs have been a tough battle for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently, they’re sitting in a 3-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets. And as much as we’re hoping to see LeBron and company fight back and get some wins, we’re here to discuss what’s going with LeBron beyond the court. More specifically, we’re talking about some of his recent pregame tunnel outfits.

It’s no secret that the NBA pregame tunnel has become an incredible advertising tool for brands. With everyone’s eyes on the arenas back halls before every game, it has become a great way for athletes to announce new partnerships or labels to debut new products. And when you’re as big as LeBron, there’s even more eyeballs on what you’re pulling up to Crypto Arena wearing on gameday. To kick off the 2023-24 NBA season, it was a full Louis Vuitton by Pharrell ensemble to help announce his Spring/Summer 2024 campaign . As the playoff got under way, LeBron traded in the luxury goods for something a bit more personal. Lately, he’s been repping a new venture from one of his childhood friends, Hillwood.