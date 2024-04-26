LeBron James’ Recent Tunnel Outfits Reference an Important Part of His History

The NBA Playoffs have been a tough battle for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently, they’re sitting in a 3-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets. And as much as we’re hoping to see LeBron and company fight back and get some wins, we’re here to discuss what’s going with LeBron beyond the court. More specifically, we’re talking about some of his recent pregame tunnel outfits.
It’s no secret that the NBA pregame tunnel has become an incredible advertising tool for brands. With everyone’s eyes on the arenas back halls before every game, it has become a great way for athletes to announce new partnerships or labels to debut new products. And when you’re as big as LeBron, there’s even more eyeballs on what you’re pulling up to Crypto Arena wearing on gameday. To kick off the 2023-24 NBA season, it was a full Louis Vuitton by Pharrell ensemble to help announce his Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. As the playoff got under way, LeBron traded in the luxury goods for something a bit more personal. Lately, he’s been repping a new venture from one of his childhood friends, Hillwood.
Hillwood is a lifestyle sportswear company founded by Frankie Walker Jr. that aims to empower the next generation of young athletes. LeBron grew up with Walker Jr. in Akron. The brand’s name references 356 Hillwood Drive, Walker Jr.’s childhood home. The Walker family took in LeBron when he was in fourth grade and this address is credited with where he learned to play organized basketball (seems like a pretty important piece of the puzzle, right?). LeBron has acknowledged the importance of 356 Hillwood before. A now-deleted Instagram Story from 2023 read,” 356 Hillwood will always be a part of my legacy! Saved my life! Literally saved me.”
Walker Jr. and Lebron have been business partners in the past for the now-defunct boutique Unknwn. There currently isn’t much else out there on Hillwood and LeBron’s exact involvement with the brand behind supporting one of his lifetime friends is unclear. But what better way to get the word out than to have the biggest basketball player on the planet modeling your new gear every night before he hits the court and drops 25 and 10?
So far, LeBron has been spotted in two Hillwood outfits featuring various pieces from its first drop. His favorite piece seems to be a cozy pair of black and white flannel pajama pants. He’s worn them both times. The first time, he paired them with a classic grey hoodie featuring collegiate-inspired Hillwood branding across the chest (our personal favorite, we love the classic arc logo). Underneath, he rocked a white T-shirt featuring an image of the actual home stationed at 356 Hillwood Drive on the back. The second outfit spotlighted a black hoodie with orange branding stamped on the chest, sleeves, and back. Other items currently available include long sleeve T-shirts and dad caps complete with Hillwood’s more simplistic orange running man logo.
If you’re interested, you can currently grab Hillwood’s first collection via the brand’s web store ($40-$85). Don’t be surprised if we keep seeing LeBron repping Hillwood in the future. Hopefully, the Lakers can stay afloat for a bit longer, so it will be in the tunnel before his 21st season comes to a close.