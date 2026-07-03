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Paul Wall in a Texans jersey, wearing a cap and chains; Nelly performing in sunglasses and chains.
Music

Paul Wall Recalls Nelly Buying Fake Grill That Led to Their Hit Song “Grillz”

Paul Wall says Nelly was first sold a fake Johnny Dang grill, leading to their 2005 hit “Grillz,” a No. 1 Billboard smash.

Mark Elibert311 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Style

Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Met Gala Jacket Was Encrusted in 15,000 Pearls

The tailored blazer took 400 hours to make in-house by Louis Vuitton crafters.

Jaelani Turner-Williams437 days ago
Pharrell
Music

Pharrell Says His Met Gala Gold Grill Is Actually Invisalign

Skateboard P and his wife, Helen Lasichanh wore custom Louis Vuitton to the Met Gala.

tara mahadevan437 days ago
ASAP Rocky and Verdy's Cartoon Jesus pieces by Alex Moss.
Style

ASAP Rocky, Beyoncé, and the ‘Sinners’ Cast Had April’s Best Jewelry

From a cartoonized Jesus chain to vampire-inspired grills—whose jewelry was the best this month?

Mike DeStefano443 days ago
Alex Moss in a camo jacket poses beside displays of intricate, large jewelry pieces, including chains and pendants.
Style

Hidden Gems: Alex Moss Shares His Craziest Custom Jewelry

We visited the jeweler’s office in New York City to get the stories behind some of his most iconic pieces for Drake, ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and more.

Mike DeStefano469 days ago
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A person in a mint green hoodie with a large chain necklace holds a microphone, performing on stage with a blurred background.
Style

The 10 Most Insane Rapper Jewelry Purchases of 2024, Ranked

Kendrick, Rocky, Tyler, and more debuted plenty of amazing jewelry throughout 2024. Which was your favorite?

Mike DeStefano561 days ago
A man with a beard and slicked-back hair smiles, wearing a black shirt and a thick gold chain.
Style

Paul Wall on Two Decades of 'Grillz' - "The Song Changed My Life"

With the 20th anniversary of the hit song looming, we spoke to the Houston rap legend and grill king about how his iconic verse came together.

Mike DeStefano575 days ago
meg thee stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off New Johnny Dang Grills in Song Teaser

The Houston hottie recently dropped off her third studio album, 'Megan.'

tara mahadevan657 days ago
Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center
Music

Dame Dash Pokes Fun of Himself After His Grills Fall Out While Discussing 50 Cent: ‘What Happens When You're Broke’

The music executive had a mishap while responding to 50 Cent's recent comments.

Joe Price679 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Moneybagg Yo attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Style

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off $100,000 Grill Made in Miami

The rapper got on FaceTime with friends to show off the expensive purchase.

Mark Elibert681 days ago
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Left: Sauce Walka showing off his new grill. Right: Still of Johnny Dang
Style

Johnny Dang Calls Out Sauce Walka for Buying $1 Million Grill From Ex-Employee: ‘Don’t F*cking Disrespect My Name’

Sauce and jeweler Jose "Geo" Mata claim the new set is the world's first permanent grill worth a million dollars.

Alex Ocho687 days ago
Jay-Z Watch
Style

August's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Jay-Z’s $340,000 Watch to Playboi Carti’s Opium Belt Buckle

Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, and Caitlin Clark were amongst the celebrities debuting new ice in August 2024. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano687 days ago
Emma D’Arcy at a public event wearing a half-white, half-black blazer with a polka dot shirt, standing in front of a decorative dragon sculpture
Style

Emma D'Arcy Wears Custom Dragon-Inspired Grill at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere

The 31-year-old star portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

tara mahadevan763 days ago
Kendrick Lamar wearing sunglasses, printed headscarf, and pearl necklace. Right: Close-up of dental jewelry in a gloved hand
Style

Kendrick Lamar Unveils New Custom Dick Gregory-Inspired Grills

The purchase features an assortment of diamonds and opal stones.

Mark Elibert770 days ago

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