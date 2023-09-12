Michael Jordan's Forgotten New Balance Moment

The image of Jordan in the New Balances was created by Jacobus “Co” Rentmeester in 1984 for a special issue of Life ahead of that year’s Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. For the issue, Rentmeester shot photos of American Olympians like Carl Lewis, Greg Louganis, and Jordan, who played on the U.S. men’s national basketball team.

The details of the photo shoot were laid out by Rentmeester’s lawyers in the lawsuit against Nike that followed (more on that later).

Per that account, he traveled to the University of North Carolina campus in ’84 and was told he had just 20 minutes to make images of Jordan. Jordan wore an obscure New Balance model in all white—opinion is somewhat split on whether it was the New Balance 425 or 480.

Rentmeester staged the shoot outside rather than on a basketball court, finding a grassy hill on campus and instructing his assistants to mow the grass low to “maximize attention on Mr. Jordan’s soaring figure.” The photographer’s assistants assembled a basketball hoop adjacent to the hill, digging a hole in the ground to install its pole.

When Jordan arrived, Rentmeester explained his vision for the photo shoot using Polaroids he shot on set with an assistant as a stand-in. Jordan was to leap in the style of a ballet dancer, extending his legs in a grand jeté pose. “Mr. Jordan was enthusiastic and a quick study,” the lawsuit reads. Jordan jumped and floated toward the basket as a shining sun beamed right at Rentmeester’s lens. One of the resulting images, which shows a midair Jordan soaring through the sky with a pair of New Balances on his feet, was published as part of a two-page spread in Life for its Olympic issue.