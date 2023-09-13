These Asics Mesh Runners Are Perfect for Fall

Asics is capitalizing on the re-emergence of mesh runners with a new set of styles that are perfect for the imminent fall season.

Pictured here is the kale green/metallic colorway of the Asics Gel-NYC and Gel-1130 sneakers. Both pairs are equipped with a breathable open mesh material on the uppers and don a cream hue, while kale green and metallic silver accents cover the various overlay panels. The pairs come with matching cream shoelaces, with Asics' signature logo embroidered on the tongue. Cushioning the underfoot is a combination of lightweight foam and the brand's flagship Gel technology for the midsole.

Asics has been one of the most popular sneaker brands recently, thanks to the ongoing trend surrounding mesh running shoes. Additionally, sneaker collaborators have also taken advantage of the moment by releasing their own collabs, including the Dime GT-2160 in July.

Readers who are interested in grabbing a pair of the Asics Gel-NYC and Gel-1130 sneakers in the kale green/metallic colorway can do so starting on Sept. 23 at Asics.com and at select Asics retailers. Prices will range from $95 to $130.