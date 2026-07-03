Stussy

Stussy is a streetwear brand founded in 1980 by Shawn Stussy in Laguna Beach, California. It became iconic for its handwritten logo, inspired by the founder’s signature on surfboards, and graphic tees that connected surf culture with skateboarding and hip-hop communities. This crossover helped Stussy shape the early streetwear movement and influence countless brands that followed. Its defining feature is the seamless blend of vintage California surf aesthetics with bold, urban graphics, which appeals to a diverse global audience. Fans return for Stussy’s distinctive use of hand-drawn logos and its collaborations, such as with Nike and Comme des Garçons, that reinterpret its heritage through fresh, unexpected designs. This combination cements Stussy’s legacy as a foundational force in streetwear culture.

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